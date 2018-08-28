What we're watching today: Border Collie watches self win competition on TV. And she likes it!
Updated 8/28/2018 1:30 PM
hello
Kirk the Border Collie can't contain her excitement as she watches herself win the 2017 Small Dog Agility competition at the 2017 Incredible Dog Challenge Western Regionals on TV.
related
advertisement
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.