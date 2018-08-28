Lincolnshire's Marriott leads suburban theaters with 11 equity Jeff Award noms
Marriott Theatre in Lincolnshire lead all suburban theaters with 11 equity Joseph Jefferson Award nominations, including six for its revival of "Ragtime," the soaring, sprawling musical by Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Aherns about a nation struggling with identity, racism and capitalism at the turn of the last century.
"Ragtime" earned nominations for: large musical, director Nick Bowling; performers Nathaniel Stampley and Kathy Voytko; performer Katherine Thomas and costume designer Theresa Ham.
Now in its 50th year, the Jeff Awards recognize achievement in Chicago-area equity theater between Aug. 1, 2017, and July 31, 2018.
Aurora's Paramount Theatre earned 10 nominations, four for the rousing "Million Dollar Quartet," which earned nods for large musical, ensemble, actor Gavin Rohrer and lighting designer Jesse Klug.
Shut out of the large musical and ensemble categories, Drury Lane Theatre in Oakbrook Terrace earned nominations for "42nd Street" director Michael Heitzman and choreographer Jared Grimes and supporting performers Matt Crowle ("South Pacific") and Matt DeCaro ("Cat on a Hot Tin Roof").
This year marks the introduction of the gender-neutral performance designation for the equity and non-equity (nonunion) wings. The nonbinary categories include: principal performance play, supporting performance play, principal performance musical and supporting performance musical. Each will have 10 nominees and two recipients.
Greenhouse Theater Center's revival of Sophie Treadwell's "Machinal" -- inspired by the true story of a convicted murderess and produced with North Central College in Naperville -- received a leading seven nominations for mid-size play, ensemble, director, principal performer, sound and lighting design and movement direction.
Writers Theatre's premiere of "Trevor: The Musical," about a teen recognizing his homosexuality, earned nominations for writer/lyricist Dan Collins, composer Julianne Wick Davis, director Mark Bruni, performer Eli Tokash and choreographer Josh Prince.
Frequent First Folio Theatre ensemble member Christopher Kriz received original music and sound design nominations for the Oak Brook company's "Mary's Wedding" as well as sound design nods for "The 39 Steps" at Glen Ellyn's Buffalo Theatre Ensemble and Shattered Globe Theatre's "The Heavens are Hung in Black."
Goodman Theatre led all theater companies with a total of 15 nominations, followed by Court Theatre with 13 and Porchlight Music Theatre with 12.
The Jeff Awards ceremony takes place Oct. 22 at Drury Lane Theatre, 100 Drury Lane, Oakbrook Terrace. Tickets are available at jeffawards.org.
The 2018 Equity Joseph Jefferson Award Nominees
Production Play: Large
"All My Sons" -- Court Theatre
"Father Comes Home From the Wars (Parts 1, 2 & 3)" -- Goodman Theatre
"Guess Who's Coming to Dinner" -- Court Theatre
"Macbeth" -- Chicago Shakespeare Theater
"A View From the Bridge" -- Goodman Theatre
Production Play: Mid-Size
"The Cake" -- Rivendell Theatre Ensemble
"Jitney" -- Congo Square Theatre Company
"Machinal" -- Greenhouse Theater Center in association with North Central College
"Southern Gothic" -- Windy City Playhouse
"Traitor" -- A Red Orchid Theatre
Production Musical or Revue: Large
"Cabaret" -- Paramount Theatre
"Five Guys Named Moe" -- Court Theatre
"Fun Home" -- Victory Gardens Theater
"Million Dollar Quartet" -- Paramount Theatre
"Ragtime" -- Marriott Theatre
Production Musical: Mid-Size
"Buddy -- The Buddy Holly Story" -- American Blues Theater
"Hair" -- Mercury Theater Chicago
"Memphis" -- Porchlight Music Theatre
Ensemble: Play
"Father Comes Home From the Wars (Parts 1, 2 & 3)" -- Goodman Theatre
"Jitney" -- Congo Square Theatre Company
"Machinal" -- Greenhouse Theater Center in association with North Central College
"Southern Gothic" -- Windy City Playhouse
"Support Group for Men" -- Goodman Theatre
"The Taming of the Shrew" -- Chicago Shakespeare Theater
"Traitor" -- A Red Orchid Theatre
"The Wolves" -- Goodman Theatre
Ensemble: Musical or Revue
"Buddy -- The Buddy Holly Story" -- American Blues Theater
"Five Guys Named Moe" -- Court Theatre
"Forever Plaid" -- Theatre at the Center
"Hair" -- Mercury Theater Chicago
"Million Dollar Quartet" -- Paramount Theatre
New Work
Dan Collins and Julianne Wick Davis -- "Trevor: The Musical" -- Writers Theatre
Ellen Fairey -- "Support Group for Men" -- Goodman Theatre
Minita Gandhi -- "Muthaland" -- 16th Street Theater
Keith Huff -- "Six Corners" -- American Blues Theater
Boo Killebrew -- "Lettie" -- Victory Gardens Theater
Aline Lathrop -- "The Hero's Wife" -- 16th Street Theater
Leslie Liautaud, Carl Menninger and Amy Rubenstein -- "Southern Gothic" -- Windy City Playhouse
Novid Parsi -- "Through the Elevated Line" -- Silk Road Rising
New Adaptation
Jennifer Blackmer -- "Alias Grace" -- Rivendell Theatre Ensemble
Robert Falls -- "An Enemy of the People" -- Goodman Theatre
Barbara Gaines and Ron West -- "The Taming of the Shrew" -- Chicago Shakespeare Theater
David Kersner and Althos Low -- "20,000 Leagues Under the Seas" -- Lookingglass Theatre Company
Brett Neveu -- "Traitor" -- A Red Orchid Theatre
Director Play: Large
Dexter Bullard -- "Mies Julie" -- Victory Gardens Theater
Niegel Smith -- "Father Comes Home From the Wars (Parts 1, 2 & 3)" -- Goodman Theatre
Vanessa Stalling -- "The Wolves" -- Goodman Theatre
Ivo Van Hove -- "A View From the Bridge" -- Goodman Theatre
Chay Yew -- "Lettie" -- Victory Gardens Theater
Director Play: Mid-Size
David H. Bell -- "Southern Gothic" -- Windy City Playhouse
Cheryl Lynn Bruce -- "Jitney" -- Congo Square Theatre Company
Jacob Harvey -- "Machinal" -- Greenhouse Theater Center in association with North Central College
Michael Shannon -- "Traitor" -- A Red Orchid Theatre
Lauren Shouse -- "The Cake" -- Rivendell Theatre Ensemble
Director Musical or Revue: Large
Nick Bowling -- "Ragtime" -- Marriott Theatre
Marc Bruni -- "Trevor: The Musical" -- Writers Theatre
Gary Griffin -- "Fun Home" -- Victory Gardens Theater
Michael Heitzman -- "42nd Street" -- Drury Lane Productions
Ron OJ Parson -- "Five Guys Named Moe" -- Court Theatre
Director Musical: Mid-Size
Daryl Brooks -- "Memphis" -- Porchlight Music Theatre
Lili-Anne Brown -- "Buddy -- The Buddy Holly Story" -- American Blues Theater
Brenda Didier -- "Hair" -- Mercury Theater Chicago
Performer in a Principal Role: Play
Ian Bedford (Eddie) -- "A View From the Bridge" -- Goodman Theatre
Janet Ulrich Brooks (Queen Elizabeth II) -- "The Audience" -- TimeLine Theatre Company
Heather Chrisler (Young Woman) -- "Machinal" -- Greenhouse Theater Center in association with North Central College
Edward Gero (U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia) -- "The Originalist" -- Court Theatre
John Judd (Joe Keller) -- "All My Sons" -- Court Theatre
Tara Mallen (Della) -- "The Cake" -- Rivendell Theatre Ensemble
Caroline Neff (Lettie) -- "Lettie" -- Victory Gardens Theater
Geno Walker (Terry Kilbourn) -- "To Catch a Fish" -- TimeLine Theatre Company
Alex Weisman (Jordan) -- "Significant Other" -- Theater Wit and About Face Theatre
Larry Yando (Dodge) -- "Buried Child" -- Writers Theatre
Performer in a Principal Role: Musical
Dawn Bless (Patti) -- "A New Attitude: In Tribute to Patti LaBelle" -- Black Ensemble Theater
Matt Crowle (Charley Kringas) -- "Merrily We Roll Along" -- Porchlight Music Theatre
Jason Grimm (The Suspects) -- "Murder for Two" -- Marriott Theatre
Rob Lindley (Bruce Bechdel) -- "Fun Home" -- Victory Gardens Theater
Liam Quealy (Huey Calhoun) -- "Memphis" -- Porchlight Music Theatre
Nathaniel Stampley (Coalhouse Walker Jr.) -- "Ragtime" -- Marriott Theatre
Zachary Stevenson (Buddy Holly) -- "Buddy -- The Buddy Holly Story" -- American Blues Theater
Eli Tokash (Trevor) -- "Trevor: The Musical" -- Writers Theatre
Tiffany Topol (Girl) -- "Once" -- Paramount Theatre
Kathy Voytko (Mother) -- "Ragtime" -- Marriott Theatre
Solo Performance
Janet Ulrich Brooks (Eppie Lederer aka Ann Landers) -- "The Lady With All the Answers" -- Theatre At The Center
Kate Fry (Emily Dickinson) -- "The Belle of Amherst" -- Court Theatre
Minita Gandhi (Solo Performer) -- "Muthaland" -- 16th Street Theater
Stacy Keach (Ernest Hemingway) -- "Pamplona" -- Goodman Theatre
James Leaming (Solo Performer) -- "This Wonderful Life" -- American Blues Theater
Performer in a Supporting Role: Play
Sydney Charles (Matilda "Tillie" Binks) -- "Guess Who's Coming to Dinner" -- Court Theatre
Shannon Cochran (Lady Bracknell) -- "The Importance of Being Earnest" -- Writers Theatre
Matt Decaro (Winston Churchill/Harold Wilson/Tony Blair/Archbishop) -- "The Audience" -- TimeLine Theatre Company
Matt Decaro (Big Daddy) -- "Cat on a Hot Tin Roof" -- Drury Lane Productions
Deanna Dunagan (Nancy Reagan, first lady of the United States) -- "Blind Date" -- Goodman Theatre
Jason Grimm (Various Roles) -- "Bunny Bunny: Gilda Radner, A Sort of Love Story" -- Mercury Theater Chicago
Anthony Irons (Steve) -- "How to Use a Knife" -- Shattered Globe Theatre
Anthony Irons (Turnbo) -- "Jitney" -- Congo Square Theatre Company
Keith Kupferer (Flynt) -- "Cal in Camo" -- Rivendell Theatre Ensemble
Andrus Nichols (Beatrice) -- "A View From the Bridge" -- Goodman Theatre
Performer in a Supporting Role: Musical
Jenna Coker-Jones (Amy) -- "Company" -- Mercury Theater Chicago
Matt Crowle (Luther Billis) -- "South Pacific" -- Drury Lane Productions
Shanésia Davis (Mrs. Wilkinson) -- "Billy Elliot the Musical" -- Porchlight Music Theatre
Sean Fortunato (Dad) -- "Billy Elliot the Musical" -- Porchlight Music Theatre
Veronica Garza (Roz) -- "9 to 5: The Musical" -- Firebrand Theatre
Hollis Resnik (Fraulein Schneider) -- "Cabaret" -- Paramount Theatre
Gavin Rohrer (Jerry Lee Lewis) -- "Million Dollar Quartet" -- Paramount Theatre
Hannah Starr (Medium Alison) -- "Fun Home" -- Victory Gardens Theater
Katherine Thomas (Sarah) -- "Ragtime" -- Marriott Theatre
Aaron Umsted (Will Parker) -- "Oklahoma!" -- Marriott Theatre
Performer in a Revue
Yando Lopez (Jinx) -- "Forever Plaid" -- Theatre at the Center
Lorenzo Rush Jr. (Big Moe) -- "Five Guys Named Moe" -- Court Theatre
Jasbir Singh Vazquez (Ensemble) -- "Gaslight District" -- The Second City e.t.c.
Scenic Design: Large
Scott Davis -- "Guess Who's Coming to Dinner" -- Court Theatre
Kevin Depinet -- "The Taming of the Shrew" -- Chicago Shakespeare Theater
Courtney O'Neill -- "Plantation!" -- Lookingglass Theatre Company
Todd Rosenthal -- "20,000 Leagues Under the Seas" -- Lookingglass Theatre Company
Todd Rosenthal -- "The Doppelgänger" -- Steppenwolf Theatre Company
Scenic Design: Mid-Size
Jeff Bauer -- "How to Use a Knife" -- Shattered Globe Theatre
Scott Davis -- "Southern Gothic" -- Windy City Playhouse
José Manuel Díaz-Soto -- "The Explorers Club" -- Citadel Theatre
Angela Weber Miller -- "Mary's Wedding" -- First Folio Theatre
Arnel Sancianco -- "The Cake" -- Rivendell Theatre Ensemble
Costume Design: Large
Mara Blumenfeld -- "The Importance of Being Earnest" -- Writers Theatre
Linda Cho -- "Schiller's Mary Stuart" -- Chicago Shakespeare Theater
Theresa Ham -- "Ragtime" -- Marriott Theatre
Susan E. Mickey -- "The Taming of the Shrew" -- Chicago Shakespeare Theater
Alison Siple -- "In the Next Room or the Vibrator Play" -- TimeLine Theatre Company
Costume Design: Mid-Size
Paul Kim -- "The Explorers Club" -- Citadel Theatre
Robert Kuhn -- "Hair" -- Mercury Theater Chicago
Emily McConnell -- "Hatfield & McCoy" -- The House Theatre of Chicago
Bill Morey -- "Memphis" -- Porchlight Music Theatre
Bill Morey -- "Merrily We Roll Along" -- Porchlight Music Theatre
Mieka Van Der Ploeg -- "The Skin of Our Teeth" -- Remy Bumppo Theatre Company
Sound Design: Large
Robert E. Gilmartin -- "Murder for Two" -- Marriott Theatre
Ray Nardelli -- "Skeleton Crew" -- Northlight Theatre
André Pluess -- "Hard Times" -- Lookingglass Theatre Company
André Pluess -- "Macbeth" -- Chicago Shakespeare Theater
Rick Sims -- "20,000 Leagues Under the Seas" -- Lookingglass Theatre Company
Sound Design: Mid-Size
Christopher Kriz -- "The 39 Steps" -- Buffalo Theatre Ensemble
Christopher Kriz -- "The Heavens are Hung in Black" -- Shattered Globe Theatre
Christopher Kriz -- "Mary's Wedding" -- First Folio Theatre
Jeffrey Levin -- "Machinal" -- Greenhouse Theater Center in association with North Central College
Jeffrey Levin -- "Welcome to Jesus" -- American Theater Company
Stephen Ptacek -- "The Skin of Our Teeth" -- Remy Bumppo Theatre Company
Lighting Design: Large
Brian Sidney Bembridge -- "Hard Times" -- Lookingglass Theatre Company
Christine Binder -- "20,000 Leagues Under the Seas" -- Lookingglass Theatre Company
Jesse Klug -- "Million Dollar Quartet" -- Paramount Theatre
Yael Lubetzky -- "Cabaret" -- Paramount Theatre
Thom Weaver -- "Macbeth" -- Chicago Shakespeare Theater
Lighting Design: Mid-Size
Nick Belley -- "Hair" -- Mercury Theater Chicago
Cat Davis -- "De Troya" -- Halcyon Theatre
Denise Karczewski -- "Billy Elliot the Musical" -- Porchlight Music Theatre
Lee Keenan -- "Hatfield & McCoy" -- The House Theatre of Chicago
Rachel Levy -- "Welcome to Jesus" -- American Theater Company
Eric Watkins -- "Machinal" -- Greenhouse Theater Center in association with North Central College
Cat Wilson -- "The Wolf at the End of the Block" -- 16th Street Theater
Choreography
Christopher Carter -- "Memphis" -- Porchlight Music Theatre
Jared Grimes -- "42nd Street" -- Drury Lane Productions
Josh Prince -- "Trevor: The Musical" -- Writers Theatre
Alex Sanchez -- "Newsies" -- Marriott Theatre
Alex Sanchez -- "Oklahoma!" -- Marriott Theatre
Original Music in a Play
Justin Ellington -- "Father Comes Home From the Wars (Parts 1, 2 & 3)" -- Goodman Theatre
Christopher Kriz -- "Mary's Wedding" -- First Folio Theatre
Shawn Pfautsch and Matt Kahler -- "Hatfield & McCoy" -- The House Theatre of Chicago
André Pluess -- "Hard Times" -- Lookingglass Theatre Company
André Pluess -- "Macbeth" -- Chicago Shakespeare Theater
Music Direction
Jermaine Hill -- "Memphis" -- Porchlight Music Theatre
Michael Mahler -- "Buddy -- The Buddy Holly Story" -- American Blues Theater
Doug Peck -- "Fun Home" -- Victory Gardens Theater
Abdul Hamid Royal -- "Five Guys Named Moe" -- Court Theatre
Tom Vendafreddo -- "Once" -- Paramount Theatre
Projection Design
Joseph A. Burke -- "Elf The Musical" -- Paramount Theatre
Joseph A. Burke -- "Women Laughing Alone With Salad" -- Theater Wit
Anthony Churchill -- "Merrily We Roll Along" -- Porchlight Music Theatre
Stephan Mazurek -- "Lettie" -- Victory Gardens Theater
Mark "Trace" Umstattd -- "De Troya" -- Halcyon Theatre
Artistic Specialization
Christopher Carter -- Movement/Musical Staging -- "Five Guys Named Moe" -- Court Theatre
Matt Hawkins -- Fight Choreography -- "Macbeth" -- Chicago Shakespeare Theater
Eleanor Kahn -- Properties Design -- "Southern Gothic" -- Windy City Playhouse
Elizabeth Margolius -- Movement Direction -- "Machinal" -- Greenhouse Theater Center in association with North Central College