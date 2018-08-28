Lincolnshire's Marriott leads suburban theaters with 11 equity Jeff Award noms

Coalhouse Walker Jr. (Nathaniel Stampley), left, leads other Harlem denizens in the "Gettin' Ready Rag" in Marriott Theatre's revival of "Ragtime" nominated for six 2018 equity Joseph Jefferson Awards. Courtesy of Liz Lauren/Marriott Theatre

Marriott Theatre in Lincolnshire lead all suburban theaters with 11 equity Joseph Jefferson Award nominations, including six for its revival of "Ragtime," the soaring, sprawling musical by Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Aherns about a nation struggling with identity, racism and capitalism at the turn of the last century.

"Ragtime" earned nominations for: large musical, director Nick Bowling; performers Nathaniel Stampley and Kathy Voytko; performer Katherine Thomas and costume designer Theresa Ham.

Now in its 50th year, the Jeff Awards recognize achievement in Chicago-area equity theater between Aug. 1, 2017, and July 31, 2018.

Aurora's Paramount Theatre earned 10 nominations, four for the rousing "Million Dollar Quartet," which earned nods for large musical, ensemble, actor Gavin Rohrer and lighting designer Jesse Klug.

Shut out of the large musical and ensemble categories, Drury Lane Theatre in Oakbrook Terrace earned nominations for "42nd Street" director Michael Heitzman and choreographer Jared Grimes and supporting performers Matt Crowle ("South Pacific") and Matt DeCaro ("Cat on a Hot Tin Roof").

Paramount Theatre's "Million Dollar Quartet," a fictionalized account of a 1956 jam session between Jerry Lee Lewis (Gavin Rohrer), left, Carl Perkins (Adam Wesley Brown), Elvis Presley (Kavan Hashemian) and Johnny Cash (Bill Scott Sheets) earned four 2018 equity Joseph Jefferson Award nominations Tuesday. Courtney Mack played Presley's girlfriend and Nicholas Harazin played Sun Records owner Sam Phillips. - Courtesy of Liz Lauren

This year marks the introduction of the gender-neutral performance designation for the equity and non-equity (nonunion) wings. The nonbinary categories include: principal performance play, supporting performance play, principal performance musical and supporting performance musical. Each will have 10 nominees and two recipients.

Greenhouse Theater Center's revival of Sophie Treadwell's "Machinal" -- inspired by the true story of a convicted murderess and produced with North Central College in Naperville -- received a leading seven nominations for mid-size play, ensemble, director, principal performer, sound and lighting design and movement direction.

Eli Tokash earned a lead performer in a musical Jeff Award nomination for his performance in the titular role in "Trevor: The Musical" at Writers Theatre. - Courtesy of Michael Brosilow

Writers Theatre's premiere of "Trevor: The Musical," about a teen recognizing his homosexuality, earned nominations for writer/lyricist Dan Collins, composer Julianne Wick Davis, director Mark Bruni, performer Eli Tokash and choreographer Josh Prince.

Frequent First Folio Theatre ensemble member Christopher Kriz received original music and sound design nominations for the Oak Brook company's "Mary's Wedding" as well as sound design nods for "The 39 Steps" at Glen Ellyn's Buffalo Theatre Ensemble and Shattered Globe Theatre's "The Heavens are Hung in Black."

Goodman Theatre led all theater companies with a total of 15 nominations, followed by Court Theatre with 13 and Porchlight Music Theatre with 12.

The Jeff Awards ceremony takes place Oct. 22 at Drury Lane Theatre, 100 Drury Lane, Oakbrook Terrace. Tickets are available at jeffawards.org.

The 2018 Equity Joseph Jefferson Award Nominees

Production Play: Large

"All My Sons" -- Court Theatre

"Father Comes Home From the Wars (Parts 1, 2 & 3)" -- Goodman Theatre

"Guess Who's Coming to Dinner" -- Court Theatre

"Macbeth" -- Chicago Shakespeare Theater

"A View From the Bridge" -- Goodman Theatre

Production Play: Mid-Size

"The Cake" -- Rivendell Theatre Ensemble

"Jitney" -- Congo Square Theatre Company

"Machinal" -- Greenhouse Theater Center in association with North Central College

"Southern Gothic" -- Windy City Playhouse

"Traitor" -- A Red Orchid Theatre

Production Musical or Revue: Large

"Cabaret" -- Paramount Theatre

"Five Guys Named Moe" -- Court Theatre

"Fun Home" -- Victory Gardens Theater

"Million Dollar Quartet" -- Paramount Theatre

"Ragtime" -- Marriott Theatre

Production Musical: Mid-Size

"Buddy -- The Buddy Holly Story" -- American Blues Theater

"Hair" -- Mercury Theater Chicago

"Memphis" -- Porchlight Music Theatre

Ensemble: Play

"Father Comes Home From the Wars (Parts 1, 2 & 3)" -- Goodman Theatre

"Jitney" -- Congo Square Theatre Company

"Machinal" -- Greenhouse Theater Center in association with North Central College

"Southern Gothic" -- Windy City Playhouse

"Support Group for Men" -- Goodman Theatre

"The Taming of the Shrew" -- Chicago Shakespeare Theater

"Traitor" -- A Red Orchid Theatre

"The Wolves" -- Goodman Theatre

Ensemble: Musical or Revue

"Buddy -- The Buddy Holly Story" -- American Blues Theater

"Five Guys Named Moe" -- Court Theatre

"Forever Plaid" -- Theatre at the Center

"Hair" -- Mercury Theater Chicago

"Million Dollar Quartet" -- Paramount Theatre

New Work

Dan Collins and Julianne Wick Davis -- "Trevor: The Musical" -- Writers Theatre

Ellen Fairey -- "Support Group for Men" -- Goodman Theatre

Minita Gandhi -- "Muthaland" -- 16th Street Theater

Keith Huff -- "Six Corners" -- American Blues Theater

Boo Killebrew -- "Lettie" -- Victory Gardens Theater

Aline Lathrop -- "The Hero's Wife" -- 16th Street Theater

Leslie Liautaud, Carl Menninger and Amy Rubenstein -- "Southern Gothic" -- Windy City Playhouse

Novid Parsi -- "Through the Elevated Line" -- Silk Road Rising

New Adaptation

Jennifer Blackmer -- "Alias Grace" -- Rivendell Theatre Ensemble

Robert Falls -- "An Enemy of the People" -- Goodman Theatre

Barbara Gaines and Ron West -- "The Taming of the Shrew" -- Chicago Shakespeare Theater

David Kersner and Althos Low -- "20,000 Leagues Under the Seas" -- Lookingglass Theatre Company

Brett Neveu -- "Traitor" -- A Red Orchid Theatre

Director Play: Large

Dexter Bullard -- "Mies Julie" -- Victory Gardens Theater

Niegel Smith -- "Father Comes Home From the Wars (Parts 1, 2 & 3)" -- Goodman Theatre

Vanessa Stalling -- "The Wolves" -- Goodman Theatre

Ivo Van Hove -- "A View From the Bridge" -- Goodman Theatre

Chay Yew -- "Lettie" -- Victory Gardens Theater

Director Play: Mid-Size

David H. Bell -- "Southern Gothic" -- Windy City Playhouse

Cheryl Lynn Bruce -- "Jitney" -- Congo Square Theatre Company

Jacob Harvey -- "Machinal" -- Greenhouse Theater Center in association with North Central College

Michael Shannon -- "Traitor" -- A Red Orchid Theatre

Lauren Shouse -- "The Cake" -- Rivendell Theatre Ensemble

Director Musical or Revue: Large

Nick Bowling -- "Ragtime" -- Marriott Theatre

Marc Bruni -- "Trevor: The Musical" -- Writers Theatre

Gary Griffin -- "Fun Home" -- Victory Gardens Theater

Michael Heitzman -- "42nd Street" -- Drury Lane Productions

Ron OJ Parson -- "Five Guys Named Moe" -- Court Theatre

Director Musical: Mid-Size

Daryl Brooks -- "Memphis" -- Porchlight Music Theatre

Lili-Anne Brown -- "Buddy -- The Buddy Holly Story" -- American Blues Theater

Brenda Didier -- "Hair" -- Mercury Theater Chicago

Performer in a Principal Role: Play

Ian Bedford (Eddie) -- "A View From the Bridge" -- Goodman Theatre

Janet Ulrich Brooks (Queen Elizabeth II) -- "The Audience" -- TimeLine Theatre Company

Heather Chrisler (Young Woman) -- "Machinal" -- Greenhouse Theater Center in association with North Central College

Edward Gero (U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia) -- "The Originalist" -- Court Theatre

John Judd (Joe Keller) -- "All My Sons" -- Court Theatre

Tara Mallen (Della) -- "The Cake" -- Rivendell Theatre Ensemble

Caroline Neff (Lettie) -- "Lettie" -- Victory Gardens Theater

Geno Walker (Terry Kilbourn) -- "To Catch a Fish" -- TimeLine Theatre Company

Alex Weisman (Jordan) -- "Significant Other" -- Theater Wit and About Face Theatre

Larry Yando (Dodge) -- "Buried Child" -- Writers Theatre

Performer in a Principal Role: Musical

Dawn Bless (Patti) -- "A New Attitude: In Tribute to Patti LaBelle" -- Black Ensemble Theater

Matt Crowle (Charley Kringas) -- "Merrily We Roll Along" -- Porchlight Music Theatre

Jason Grimm (The Suspects) -- "Murder for Two" -- Marriott Theatre

Rob Lindley (Bruce Bechdel) -- "Fun Home" -- Victory Gardens Theater

Liam Quealy (Huey Calhoun) -- "Memphis" -- Porchlight Music Theatre

Nathaniel Stampley (Coalhouse Walker Jr.) -- "Ragtime" -- Marriott Theatre

Zachary Stevenson (Buddy Holly) -- "Buddy -- The Buddy Holly Story" -- American Blues Theater

Eli Tokash (Trevor) -- "Trevor: The Musical" -- Writers Theatre

Tiffany Topol (Girl) -- "Once" -- Paramount Theatre

Kathy Voytko (Mother) -- "Ragtime" -- Marriott Theatre

Solo Performance

Janet Ulrich Brooks (Eppie Lederer aka Ann Landers) -- "The Lady With All the Answers" -- Theatre At The Center

Kate Fry (Emily Dickinson) -- "The Belle of Amherst" -- Court Theatre

Minita Gandhi (Solo Performer) -- "Muthaland" -- 16th Street Theater

Stacy Keach (Ernest Hemingway) -- "Pamplona" -- Goodman Theatre

James Leaming (Solo Performer) -- "This Wonderful Life" -- American Blues Theater

Performer in a Supporting Role: Play

Sydney Charles (Matilda "Tillie" Binks) -- "Guess Who's Coming to Dinner" -- Court Theatre

Shannon Cochran (Lady Bracknell) -- "The Importance of Being Earnest" -- Writers Theatre

Matt Decaro (Winston Churchill/Harold Wilson/Tony Blair/Archbishop) -- "The Audience" -- TimeLine Theatre Company

Matt Decaro (Big Daddy) -- "Cat on a Hot Tin Roof" -- Drury Lane Productions

Deanna Dunagan (Nancy Reagan, first lady of the United States) -- "Blind Date" -- Goodman Theatre

Jason Grimm (Various Roles) -- "Bunny Bunny: Gilda Radner, A Sort of Love Story" -- Mercury Theater Chicago

Anthony Irons (Steve) -- "How to Use a Knife" -- Shattered Globe Theatre

Anthony Irons (Turnbo) -- "Jitney" -- Congo Square Theatre Company

Keith Kupferer (Flynt) -- "Cal in Camo" -- Rivendell Theatre Ensemble

Andrus Nichols (Beatrice) -- "A View From the Bridge" -- Goodman Theatre

Performer in a Supporting Role: Musical

Jenna Coker-Jones (Amy) -- "Company" -- Mercury Theater Chicago

Matt Crowle (Luther Billis) -- "South Pacific" -- Drury Lane Productions

Shanésia Davis (Mrs. Wilkinson) -- "Billy Elliot the Musical" -- Porchlight Music Theatre

Sean Fortunato (Dad) -- "Billy Elliot the Musical" -- Porchlight Music Theatre

Veronica Garza (Roz) -- "9 to 5: The Musical" -- Firebrand Theatre

Hollis Resnik (Fraulein Schneider) -- "Cabaret" -- Paramount Theatre

Gavin Rohrer (Jerry Lee Lewis) -- "Million Dollar Quartet" -- Paramount Theatre

Hannah Starr (Medium Alison) -- "Fun Home" -- Victory Gardens Theater

Katherine Thomas (Sarah) -- "Ragtime" -- Marriott Theatre

Aaron Umsted (Will Parker) -- "Oklahoma!" -- Marriott Theatre

Performer in a Revue

Yando Lopez (Jinx) -- "Forever Plaid" -- Theatre at the Center

Lorenzo Rush Jr. (Big Moe) -- "Five Guys Named Moe" -- Court Theatre

Jasbir Singh Vazquez (Ensemble) -- "Gaslight District" -- The Second City e.t.c.

Scenic Design: Large

Scott Davis -- "Guess Who's Coming to Dinner" -- Court Theatre

Kevin Depinet -- "The Taming of the Shrew" -- Chicago Shakespeare Theater

Courtney O'Neill -- "Plantation!" -- Lookingglass Theatre Company

Todd Rosenthal -- "20,000 Leagues Under the Seas" -- Lookingglass Theatre Company

Todd Rosenthal -- "The Doppelgänger" -- Steppenwolf Theatre Company

Scenic Design: Mid-Size

Jeff Bauer -- "How to Use a Knife" -- Shattered Globe Theatre

Scott Davis -- "Southern Gothic" -- Windy City Playhouse

José Manuel Díaz-Soto -- "The Explorers Club" -- Citadel Theatre

Angela Weber Miller -- "Mary's Wedding" -- First Folio Theatre

Arnel Sancianco -- "The Cake" -- Rivendell Theatre Ensemble

Costume Design: Large

Mara Blumenfeld -- "The Importance of Being Earnest" -- Writers Theatre

Linda Cho -- "Schiller's Mary Stuart" -- Chicago Shakespeare Theater

Theresa Ham -- "Ragtime" -- Marriott Theatre

Susan E. Mickey -- "The Taming of the Shrew" -- Chicago Shakespeare Theater

Alison Siple -- "In the Next Room or the Vibrator Play" -- TimeLine Theatre Company

Costume Design: Mid-Size

Paul Kim -- "The Explorers Club" -- Citadel Theatre

Robert Kuhn -- "Hair" -- Mercury Theater Chicago

Emily McConnell -- "Hatfield & McCoy" -- The House Theatre of Chicago

Bill Morey -- "Memphis" -- Porchlight Music Theatre

Bill Morey -- "Merrily We Roll Along" -- Porchlight Music Theatre

Mieka Van Der Ploeg -- "The Skin of Our Teeth" -- Remy Bumppo Theatre Company

Sound Design: Large

Robert E. Gilmartin -- "Murder for Two" -- Marriott Theatre

Ray Nardelli -- "Skeleton Crew" -- Northlight Theatre

André Pluess -- "Hard Times" -- Lookingglass Theatre Company

André Pluess -- "Macbeth" -- Chicago Shakespeare Theater

Rick Sims -- "20,000 Leagues Under the Seas" -- Lookingglass Theatre Company

Sound Design: Mid-Size

Christopher Kriz -- "The 39 Steps" -- Buffalo Theatre Ensemble

Christopher Kriz -- "The Heavens are Hung in Black" -- Shattered Globe Theatre

Christopher Kriz -- "Mary's Wedding" -- First Folio Theatre

Jeffrey Levin -- "Machinal" -- Greenhouse Theater Center in association with North Central College

Jeffrey Levin -- "Welcome to Jesus" -- American Theater Company

Stephen Ptacek -- "The Skin of Our Teeth" -- Remy Bumppo Theatre Company

Lighting Design: Large

Brian Sidney Bembridge -- "Hard Times" -- Lookingglass Theatre Company

Christine Binder -- "20,000 Leagues Under the Seas" -- Lookingglass Theatre Company

Jesse Klug -- "Million Dollar Quartet" -- Paramount Theatre

Yael Lubetzky -- "Cabaret" -- Paramount Theatre

Thom Weaver -- "Macbeth" -- Chicago Shakespeare Theater

Lighting Design: Mid-Size

Nick Belley -- "Hair" -- Mercury Theater Chicago

Cat Davis -- "De Troya" -- Halcyon Theatre

Denise Karczewski -- "Billy Elliot the Musical" -- Porchlight Music Theatre

Lee Keenan -- "Hatfield & McCoy" -- The House Theatre of Chicago

Rachel Levy -- "Welcome to Jesus" -- American Theater Company

Eric Watkins -- "Machinal" -- Greenhouse Theater Center in association with North Central College

Cat Wilson -- "The Wolf at the End of the Block" -- 16th Street Theater

Choreography

Christopher Carter -- "Memphis" -- Porchlight Music Theatre

Jared Grimes -- "42nd Street" -- Drury Lane Productions

Josh Prince -- "Trevor: The Musical" -- Writers Theatre

Alex Sanchez -- "Newsies" -- Marriott Theatre

Alex Sanchez -- "Oklahoma!" -- Marriott Theatre

Original Music in a Play

Justin Ellington -- "Father Comes Home From the Wars (Parts 1, 2 & 3)" -- Goodman Theatre

Christopher Kriz -- "Mary's Wedding" -- First Folio Theatre

Shawn Pfautsch and Matt Kahler -- "Hatfield & McCoy" -- The House Theatre of Chicago

André Pluess -- "Hard Times" -- Lookingglass Theatre Company

André Pluess -- "Macbeth" -- Chicago Shakespeare Theater

Music Direction

Jermaine Hill -- "Memphis" -- Porchlight Music Theatre

Michael Mahler -- "Buddy -- The Buddy Holly Story" -- American Blues Theater

Doug Peck -- "Fun Home" -- Victory Gardens Theater

Abdul Hamid Royal -- "Five Guys Named Moe" -- Court Theatre

Tom Vendafreddo -- "Once" -- Paramount Theatre

Projection Design

Joseph A. Burke -- "Elf The Musical" -- Paramount Theatre

Joseph A. Burke -- "Women Laughing Alone With Salad" -- Theater Wit

Anthony Churchill -- "Merrily We Roll Along" -- Porchlight Music Theatre

Stephan Mazurek -- "Lettie" -- Victory Gardens Theater

Mark "Trace" Umstattd -- "De Troya" -- Halcyon Theatre

Artistic Specialization

Christopher Carter -- Movement/Musical Staging -- "Five Guys Named Moe" -- Court Theatre

Matt Hawkins -- Fight Choreography -- "Macbeth" -- Chicago Shakespeare Theater

Eleanor Kahn -- Properties Design -- "Southern Gothic" -- Windy City Playhouse

Elizabeth Margolius -- Movement Direction -- "Machinal" -- Greenhouse Theater Center in association with North Central College