Festivals: Labor Day weekend rocks at Last Fling, Buffalo Grove Days, Septemberfest & more

Lucky Boys Confusion, a pop-punk band that hails from the suburbs of DuPage County, will perform Sunday at Naperville's Last Fling.

French bulldog Aggie, owned by Heather Joelson of Lake Forest, waits for the results of the Dog Beauty Contest during last year's Irish Days in Long Grove. Daily Herald File Photo, September 2017

Members of the Naperville Central flags team perform during the 2017 Naperville Labor Day parade. Daily Herald File Photo, September 2017

The Tilt A Whirl spins Jordana Fox and her kids Shiloh and Marley during the 2017 Buffalo Grove Days. Daily Herald File Photo, September 2017

This weekend

Food Truck Fridays: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 31, in the parking lot of the Lincolnshire Corporate Center, 300 Knightsbridge Parkway, Lincolnshire. Features 12 food trucks, including Toasty Cheese, Grill Chasers, Marty's Eat Wagon, Best Truckin' BBQ and more. www.village.lincolnshire.il.us.

Chicago Jazz Festival: 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 31, through Sunday, Sept. 2, at Millennium Park, Michigan and Columbus avenues, Chicago. Music fest features performances by Ramsey Lewis, Dianne Reeves, Orbert Davis, Kurt Elling and more. Free. www.cityofchicago.org.

- John Starks | Staff Photographer, September 2017 Carnival rides are part of the fun during last year's Summer Sunset Festival in Lake in the Hills.

Lake in the Hills Summer Sunset Festival: 3 to 10:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 31; 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 1; and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 2, at Sunset Park, 5200 Miller Park, Lake in the Hills. 18th annual event features entertainment, food, carnival rides, wine tasting, bags tournament, and more. Friday events include classic and custom car show from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday events include parade at 10 a.m., "Got Talent?" at 1 p.m. and wine tasting from 4 to 10:30 p.m. Sunday events include craft fair from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Music includes Boy Band Review at 9 p.m. Friday, 7th heaven at 9 p.m. Saturday and Red Woody at 8 p.m. Sunday. Free admission. summersunsetfest.com.

North Coast Music Festival: 3:30 to 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 31, and 2 to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 1-2, at Union Park, 1501 W. Randolph St., Chicago. Performances by dozens of artists, including Axwell^Ingrosso on Friday, DJ Snake on Saturday and Jamiroquai on Sunday. Tickets start at $60 for Friday, $65 for Saturday and $70 for Sunday. www.northcoastfestival.com

Meadows' Cruise Night: 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 31, at Meadows Christian Fellowship, 2401 Kirchoff Road, Rolling Meadows. All types of classic cars, with prizes, food and music. Free admission. www.meadowsfamily.org.

Taste of Polonia 2018: 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 31; noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 1; noon to 10 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 2; and noon to 9 p.m. Monday, Sept. 3, at the Copernicus Center, 5216 W. Lawrence Ave., Chicago. Carnival rides, food, music, kids' activities, cooking classes, vendors and craft beer tent. Admission: $5-$10; free for kids 12 and younger. topchicago.org.

Cheap Trick will perform Sunday, Sept. 2 at Naperville's Last Fling. - Courtesy of Last Fling

Naperville Jaycees' Last Fling: 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 31; 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 1-2; and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 3, along Jefferson Avenue, west of Washington Street, Naperville. Music, carnival rides, various contests (cupcake eating, cotton candy eating, spaghetti eating, ice cream eating), horseshoe toss, bingo, trivia, Frank E's Fling Mile and Rooster 5K at 8:45 a.m. Monday, Labor Day parade at 10 a.m. Monday and more. Music: Pop Tour 2000 hosted by Lance Bass featuring O-Town, Aaron Carter, Ryan Cabrera and Tyler Hilton starts at 7 p.m. Friday (general admission is $15; pit and Carillon are both sold out); Loudwire's Gen-X Summer Tour (PG-13 show) featuring Buckcherry, P.O.D., Lit and Alien Ant Farm starts at 4:30 p.m. Saturday (general admission $20, pit $50 and Carillon $150); Cheap Trick and Lucky Boys Confusion starts at 5:30 p.m. Sunday (general admission $25, pit $50; Carillon is sold out). Family Fun Land for kids from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday. Charge for Main Stage entertainment, carnival rides and food. Free admission. www.lastfling.org.

Buffalo Grove Days 2018: 5 to 11:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 31; 8 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 1; 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 2; and 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 3, at Mike Rylko Community Park, 951 McHenry Road, Buffalo Grove. Bingo, food, barbecue challenge, beer tent, craft fair, business expo, kids' crafts, the Buddy baseball game at 4 p.m. Saturday, parade at 11 a.m. Sunday, carnival, car show from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, and Fun and Food program. Music from Suburban Cowboy at 9 p.m. Friday, Eve 6 at 9 p.m. Saturday, and 7th heaven at 9 p.m. Sunday. Free admission. bgdays.com.

Vintage Rides Car Show: 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 31, on Hale Street between Liberty and Willow, Wheaton. 21st annual show features classic cars, motorcycles and trucks of every make, model and year. A DJ will be spinning tunes. Aug. 31 is the Last Night Blow Out. downtownwheaton.com.

Chicago Fringe Festival: Performances start at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 31, and 1 p.m. Saturday through Monday, Sept. 1-3, at various locations in Chicago. Features 30 performance groups/artists. The last scheduled performance starts at 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 8:30 p.m. Sunday; and 9:30 p.m. Monday. Individual performance tickets cost $10, plus a $5 required festival button. www.chicagofringe.org.

Maple Park Fun Fest: 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 1-2, and 7 a.m. to noon Monday, Sept. 3, along Main Street in Maple Park. Music, food vendors, fireworks and more. Saturday events include Romp in the Park 5K run/2 mile walk at 8 a.m., craft show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and a parade at 6 p.m. Car show from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Free. www.mapleparkfunfest.com.

Country Fair: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 1-2, at Kline Creek Farm, 1N600 County Farm Road, West Chicago. Experience a fair from DuPage County's agricultural past featuring 1890s technology, trades and blue-ribbon winners, midway games and entertainment, and the Museum of Wonder and Awe. All ages. Free. (630) 876-5900 or www.dupageforest.org.

Deer Park Art Show: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 1, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 2, at Deer Park Town Center, 20530 N. Rand Road, Deer Park. The juried fine art show features dozens of artists offering jewelry, paintings and more. Free admission. amdurproductions.com.

John Narcise of Schaumburg VFW Post 2202 claps to the Schaumburg Septemberfest Parade crowd during last year's parade. - Daily Herald File Photo, September 2017

Septemberfest: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 1; 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 2; and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday, Sept. 3, at Robert O. Atcher Municipal Center grounds, 101 Schaumburg Court, Schaumburg. Carnival, arts and crafts show, craft beer and wine tent, Taste of Schaumburg, kids' activities, bingo, free pony rides from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, fireworks at 10 p.m. Sunday and Labor Day parade at 10 a.m. Monday. Music includes: Saturday: Suburban Chicago's Got Talent winner Sea salt at 5 p.m. and Mike DelGuidice at 8:30 p.m.; Sunday: Maddie & Tae at 8:45 p.m.; Monday: 7th heaven at 7:30 p.m. Free. www.septemberfest.org.

Fine Art Festival at Oakbrook Center: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 1, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 2, at Oakbrook Center, 100 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook. The festival showcases the work of about 70 juried artists in a variety of mediums including jewelry, glass and functional art, painting and photography. Free admission. amdurproductions.com.

Civil War Encampment: 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 1-2, at the Graue Mill and Museum, 3800 S. York Road, Oak Brook. Members of the 10th Illinois Regiment and their families depict what life was like in a Union military camp. See black powder firing demonstrations and drills, cooking, toys, crafts and more. Free. www.grauemill.org.

Declan Doubrava, of Barrington, poses as a leprechaun during last year's Irish Days in Long Grove. - Daily Herald File Photo, September 2017

Long Grove Irish Days: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 1; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 2; and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 3, at 308 Old McHenry Road, Long Grove. A celebration of Irish culture, music, food and beer. Free. longgrove.org.

Kane County Flea Market: Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 1, and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 2, at the Kane County Fairgrounds, 525 S. Randall Road, St. Charles. Up to 1,000 dealers sell antiques, collectibles and other items. A country breakfast is served on Sunday. Admission is $5 adults, free for kids 12 and younger. www.kanecountyfleamarket.com.

Taste of Serbia Festival: Noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 1, and noon to 11 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 2, at St. Basil Serbian Church, 27450 N. Bradley Road, Lake Forest. Ethnic festival features music, Serbian specialties and European pastries. Free. www.tasteofserbia.org.

Mount Prospect Bluesmobile Cruise Nights: 3 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 1, at the Mount Prospect Train Depot, 13 E. Northwest Hwy., Mount Prospect. Enjoy classic cars and entertainment. Sponsored by the Mount Prospect Lions Club. Free. www.facebook.com/BMBCruiseNights.

Saturday Cruise Nights: 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 1, at 7600 Barrington Road at Tower Drive, Hanover Park. Classic cars, music and more. Free. www.hpil.org.

Art Fair on the Square: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday and Monday, Sept. 2-3, at Market Square, 256 Market Square, Lake Forest. The 64th annual art fair is the signature event for the Deer Path Art League. The selected 180 artists will exhibit ceramics, digital art, drawing/pastels, fiber, glass, graphics/printmaking, jewelry, metal, mixed media, painting, photography, sculpture and wood. Specialty booths will include the Young Artists area with artisanal crafts, the Lake Forest/Lake Bluff Artslink tent highlighting more than 20 community arts not-for-profits and more. Free admission. www.deerpathartleague.org.

Buffalo Grove Days Parade: 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 2, at Bernard Drive near Indian Hill, Buffalo Grove. Parade travels east on Bernard to Raupp Boulevard then turns left to St. Mary's Parkway. Free. www.bgdays.com.

Fox Valley Folk Festival: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday and Monday, Sept. 2-3, at Island Park, 2 E. State St., Geneva. The 42nd annual fest features concerts, storytelling, workshops, craft demonstrations, a barn dance, "Ghost Stories" and more. Refreshments, artist CDs, folk arts and more available for purchase. Free with donations to the Fox Valley Folk Society. $20 general admission, $15 teens and seniors, free for kids 12 and younger. www.foxvalleyfolk.com.

Cantigny Park Outdoor Concert Series: 3 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday and Monday, Sept. 2-3, at Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Charles Walker Band will perform on Sunday; Wayne Messmer Big Band will perform on Monday. Free; $10 parking. cantigny.org.

Lauren and Abby Hasenjaeger throw a pie in the face of Louise White School Principal Kevin Skomer during last year's Taste of Batavia Block Party. - Daily Herald File Photo, September 2017

Taste of Batavia: 4 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 2, on North River Street and the Batavia Riverwalk, 100 N. Island Ave. Celebrate Labor Day with music, a classic car show, a pie bake-off, lawn games, hula hoops, kids' activities and dancing. Drink specials and tastings available for purchase. Free. downtownbatavia.com.

Lake in the Hills Summer Sunset Festival Fireworks: 9:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 2, at Sunset Park, 5200 Miller Park, Lake in the Hills. Free. summersunsetfest.com.

This week

Old Fashioned Family Picnic in the Park: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Sept. 3, at Woodland Trails Park, 1500 E. Euclid Ave., Mount Prospect. Inflatables, petting zoo, kids' craft area, games, DJ, Turtle Race at 11:30 a.m. and Kid's Coin Splash at 3 p.m. Free. www.rtpd.org.

Naperville Labor Day Parade: 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 3, starting at Naperville North High School, 899 N. Mill St. The parade proceeds south on Mill Street, east on Jefferson Avenue, south on Main Street, west on Porter Avenue, ending at Naperville Central High School. Free. www.lastfling.org.

Algonquin Commons Cruise Nights: 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 4, at Algonquin Commons, off Randall Road. All makes of classic cars, hot rods and custom cycles; entertainment by Cruisin' Music Radio DJ Rudy the K 101.5 FM. Free. www.hemmings.com.

Broken Oar's Car & Bike Show: 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 4, at Broken Oar, 614 Rawson Bridge Road, Port Barrington. Show off your custom and classic cars, trucks and bikes. All makes and models welcome. 5 p.m. registration; 8 p.m. judging. www.facebook.com/events/2154061948067986.

Lake Zurich Cruise Nights: 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 5, on Main Street from Old Rand Road to Church Street in downtown Lake Zurich. Features more than 40 vehicles on display from every era and music. Trophies are awarded for spectator choice, along with fun car trivia and raffle prizes. Free. lakezurich.org/603/Cruise-Nights.

GreenFields Sunset Concert Series: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 5, at GreenFields of Geneva, 0N801 Friendship Way. The Geneva Jazz Ensemble will perform. Free. greenfieldsgeneva.org.

Food Truck Thursdays with Music in the Park: 4:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 6, at Jens Jensen Park, 486 Roger Williams Ave., Highland Park. Diners are invited to come and enjoy a variety of food and drinks from a rotating series of food trucks every week, along with beverages from local restaurants. Off the Wagon will perform from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Free admission. cityhpil.com/thingstodo.

Winfield Good Old Days: 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 6; 4 to 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 7; 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8; and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 9, at Beecher Avenue and Church Road, Winfield. Bags tournament, carnival rides, games, kids' activities, a craft show, a beer tent, vendors, a petting zoo, parade at 1 p.m. Sunday and more. Music from The Dave Rice Quartet at 6 p.m. Thursday, The Ides of March featuring Jim Peterik at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Smokin Gunz at 8:30 p.m. Saturday and Triangle Green at 3 p.m. Sunday. Free. www.westerndupagechamber.com.

St. Charles Jazz Weekend: Performances start at 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Sept. 6-7; 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8; and 9 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 9, at various venues in St. Charles that feature music, literature and arts programming. Free. www.downtownstcharles.org.

Crystal Lake Car Show: 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 6, at Park Place Banquets, 406 W. Woodstock St., Crystal Lake. Live music with Jimmy Nick & Don't Tell Mama and food from Fat Tomato Inc. and Legit Dogs & Ice. The theme will be "exotics." Free admission and registration. www.facebook.com/events/263891934146827.

Rockin' In The Park 2018: 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 6, at Parkway Bank Park, 5501 Park Place, Rosemont. Features Lisa McClowry's "Rock the 80s" as well as food and beverage tents on the park's lawn and a musical fireworks display after the show. www.ParkwayBankPark.com.