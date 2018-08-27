 
Entertainment

What we're watching today: Young Drake fan learns she's getting a new heart

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 8/27/2018 10:51 AM
hello
  • What We're Watching logo

    What We're Watching logo

Sofia Sanchez had one wish granted last week when she met Drake. But her most important wish was granted when she learned she'd be receiving a new heart. Her reaction is priceless, emotional and will pretty much make your day.

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 