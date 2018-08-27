What we're watching today: Young Drake fan learns she's getting a new heart
Sofia Sanchez had one wish granted last week when she met Drake. But her most important wish was granted when she learned she'd be receiving a new heart. Her reaction is priceless, emotional and will pretty much make your day.
