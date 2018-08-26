Weekend picks: Gelato fest brings treats to Aurora

The Gelato Festival America makes a stop this weekend at the Chicago Premium Outlets in Aurora. Associated Press, 2013

Sweet treats

The touring Gelato Festival America features original flavors they have created just for the event. Have an all-you-can-eat taste of the many varieties this weekend at Chicago Premium Outlets, 1650 Premium Outlet Blvd., Aurora. $30; $25 seniors and kids 3-12. gelatofestivalamerica.com. Noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 26

Outdoor arts

The 49th annual Glen Ellyn Festival of the Arts features food, a beer and wine garden, plus 70 artists as part of a juried art show. It's this weekend at Lake Ellyn Park, 645 Lenox Road, Glen Ellyn. Free admission, but other proceeds benefit the Glen Ellyn Lions Foundations. (630) 272-6627 or facebook.com/GlenEllynFestivaloftheArts. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 26

Pop! Culture!

Thousands of fans of comics, sci-fi, video games and more meet up this weekend (many in costume) for the Wizard World Chicago Comic Con. Meet stars like David Duchovny, Gillian Anderson, Sophie Skelton, Ian Somerhalder, Karl Urban, Lotte Verbeek, Jon Heder, Michael Rooker and many more. It all goes down at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N. River Road, Rosemont. $45-$55 daily; other VIP packages available. Up to two children 10 and younger admitted free with a paid adult. (847) 692-2220 or wizardworld.com. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 26

56 Music Fix

Mount Prospect's first weekend-long music celebration, 56 Music Fix, counts off this weekend, bringing area bands to venues and performance spaces in bars, restaurants, boutiques and more throughout the village. The fest, created in conjunction with the Mount Prospect Chamber of Commerce, aims to promote both local musicians and the many businesses in the downtown Mount Prospect area. And better yet, there's no cover all weekend. Visit 56musicfix.org for a list of musicians, venues and schedules. Sunday, Aug. 26, at various venues throughout Mount Prospect. More info at 56musicfix.org.

Classic cars

The Geneva Concours d'Elegance returns with more than 150 antique, classic and modern automobiles along South Third Street in Geneva. Free, but there is a suggested donation to benefit LivingWell Cancer Resource Center. genevaconcours.net. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 26

Fur die kinder

Families are invited for a Back to School Kinderfest featuring live music, face painting, a magic show, and an array of back-to-school arts and crafts at Hofbrauhaus Chicago, 5500 Park Place, Rosemont. Free. (847) 671-2739 or hofbrauhauschicago.com. 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 26

Ed Asner as the Almighty

Seven-time Emmy Award-winner Edward Asner ("Mary Tyler Moore," "Roots," the animated film "Up") plays the Almighty in Center Stage Theater's production of "God Help Us," a political comedy inspired by the 2016 presidential election. Written by Samuel Warren Joseph and Phil Proctor, it centers on a cantankerous deity annoyed at how politics have disrupted his creation, who confronts a pair of political pundits -- one liberal, one conservative -- about the state of the nation. 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, at 1665 Quincy Ave., Suite 131, Naperville. $15, $20. (630) 355-9212 or centerstage-theater.com.

Chicago's own

Catch up with Chicago actor and comedian Corey Holcomb ("The Cleveland Show," "Black Jesus") when he performs a series of standup sets at the Improv Comedy Showcase, 5 Woodfield Road, Schaumburg. $33-$44. (847) 240-2001 or chicago.improv.com. 7 and 9:15 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 26

Concert highlights

• Aaron Pilsan: 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 26, at Ravinia Festival's Bennett Gordon Hall, 200 Ravinia Park Road, Highland Park. $10. (847) 266-5100 or ravinia.org.

• Jan & Dean Beach Party Starring Dean Torrence: 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 26, at Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. $39-$69. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com.

• Carillon Concerts: 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 27, at Chicago Botanic Garden, 1000 Lake-Cook Road, Glencoe. Free. (847) 835-5440 or chicagobotanic.org.

• Fire is Motion, Better Love, Observing With Annie, Bittersweet Drive: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 28, at Subterranean, 2011 W. North Ave., Chicago. $8. (773) 278-6600 or subt.net.

• Lyle Lovett & His Large Band: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 28, at Ravinia Festival, 200 Ravinia Park Road, Highland Park. $44-$100. (847) 266-5100 or ravinia.org.

• Breaking Benjamin, Five Finger Death Punch, Nothing More, Bad Wolves: 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 29, at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, 19100 Ridgeland Ave., Tinley Park. $18-$110. (800) 745-3000 or livenation.com.

• We Banjo 3: 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 29, at Durty Nellie's, 180 N. Smith St., Palatine. $20-$120. (847) 358-9150 or durtynellies.com.

• John Hiatt & The Goners featuring Sonny Landreth: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 30, at Ravinia Festival, 200 Ravinia Park Road, Highland Park. $33-$90. (847) 266-5100 or ravinia.org.

• Information is provided by entertainment venues. Check with the venue before purchasing tickets. For more concert listings or to add an event, visit dailyherald.com/calendar.