What we're watching today: Javy Baez's long home run
Updated 8/24/2018 12:39 PM
hello
Watch Chicago Cubs star Javy Baez hit one of the longest home runs of the season last night against the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field. This video includes stats from Major League Baseball's statcast.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.