What we're watching today: Javy Baez's long home run

Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez hits a home run against the Cincinnati Reds during the third inning of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, in Chicago.

Watch Chicago Cubs star Javy Baez hit one of the longest home runs of the season last night against the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field. This video includes stats from Major League Baseball's statcast.