Concerts: Sponge headlines West Dundee's RocHaus

Sponge plays West Dundee's RocHaus Friday, Aug. 24, with The Giving Moon and Seasalt.

• Gov't Mule's "Darkside of the Mule Tour" with The Avett Brothers, The Magpie Salute: 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 24, at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, 19100 Ridgeland Ave., Tinley Park. $25-$69. (800) 745-3000 or livenation.com.

• Deville, Nahkriin, Tanzen, Soluna: 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 24, at Wire, 6815 W. Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. $7-$10. (708) 669-9473 or wireismusic.com.

• Beach Boys: 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 24, at Ravinia Festival, 200 Ravinia Park Road, Highland Park. $60-$85 pavilion seating; $48-$53 lawn seating. (847) 266-5100 or ravinia.org.

• Bright Kid, Harvey Fox, Praytell, Kirsten Arian: 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, at Lincoln Hall, 2424 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. $12-$15. (773) 525-2501 or lh-st.com.

• Dedicated to the Ones I Love: 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 24, at Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake. $20-$30. (815) 356-9212 or rauecenter.org.

• Sponge, The Giving Moon, Seasalt: 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 24, at RocHaus, 96 W. Main St., West Dundee. $20-$25. (815) 482-2870 or rochaus.com.

Marina City joins 888 at Chicago's Chop Shop Friday, Aug. 24. - Courtesy of Marina City

• 888, Marina City: 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 24, at Chop Shop, 2033 W. North Ave., Chicago. $12-$15. (773) 537-4440 or chopshopchi.com.

• Eric Martin of Mr. Big featuring Steve Brown & PJ Farley of Trixter: 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 24, at Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. $39-$89.00. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com.

• The Hood Internet: 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 24, at BaseCamp Pub, 5750 Lakeside Drive, Lisle. $5. (331) 777-4712 or ticketweb.com.

• Flatfoot 56, Skapone: 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 24, at BrauerHouse, 1000 N. Rohlwing Road, Lombard. $12-$15. (630) 495-2141 or brauerhouse.com.

• Run Forrest Run -- Palatine Street Fest Afterparty: 11:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 24, at Durty Nellie's, 180 N. Smith St., Palatine. Free. (847) 358-9150 or durtynellies.com.

• The Wailers, Old Shoe, Liquid Soul: 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, at Sideouts, 4018 Roberts Road, Island Lake. $25-$800. (847) 526-7174 or sideouts.com.

• Pacifica Quartet: 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, at Ravinia Festival, 200 Ravinia Park Road, Highland Park. $10. (847) 266-5100 or ravinia.org.

• Miranda Lambert & Little Big Town's "The Bandwagon Tour" with Tenille Townes: 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, 19100 Ridgeland Ave., Tinley Park. $18-$84. (800) 745-3000 or livenation.com.

• Frank Winkler & the Symphonic Pops: 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, at Robert O. Atcher Municipal Center, 101 Schaumburg Court, Schaumburg. Free. (847) 490-7020.

• Jay and The Americans + The Vogues: 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, at Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. $59-$89. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com.

• Erin Harpe & The Delta Swingers: 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, at Frankie's Blue Room, 16 Chicago Ave., Naperville. $10. (630) 416-4898 or frankiesblueroom.net.

• Matt Lewis "Long Live the King": 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, at Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake. $30-$50. (815) 356-9212 or rauecenter.org.

• Midnight Riders, Sour Brothers: 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, at BrauerHouse, 1000 N. Rohlwing Road, Lombard. $7-$10. (630) 495-2141 or brauerhouse.com.

• Brass Buckle Band: 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, at Durty Nellie's, 180 N. Smith St., Palatine. $3. (847) 358-9150 or durtynellies.com.

• Aaron Pilsan: 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 26, at Ravinia Festival's Bennett Gordon Hall, 200 Ravinia Park Road, Highland Park. $10. (847) 266-5100 or ravinia.org.

• Jan & Dean Beach Party Starring Dean Torrence: 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 26, at Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. $39-$69. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com.

• Carillon Concerts: 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 27, at Chicago Botanic Garden, 1000 Lake-Cook Road, Glencoe. Free. (847) 835-5440 or chicagobotanic.org.

• Fire is Motion, Better Love, Observing With Annie, Bittersweet Drive: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 28, at Subterranean, 2011 W. North Ave., Chicago. $8. (773) 278-6600 or subt.net.

• Lyle Lovett & His Large Band: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 28, at Ravinia Festival, 200 Ravinia Park Road, Highland Park. $44-$100. (847) 266-5100 or ravinia.org.

• Breaking Benjamin, Five Finger Death Punch, Nothing More, Bad Wolves: 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 29, at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, 19100 Ridgeland Ave., Tinley Park. $18-$110. (800) 745-3000 or livenation.com.

• We Banjo 3: 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 29, at Durty Nellie's, 180 N. Smith St., Palatine. $20-$120. (847) 358-9150 or durtynellies.com.

• John Hiatt & The Goners featuring Sonny Landreth: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 30, at Ravinia Festival, 200 Ravinia Park Road, Highland Park. $33-$90. (847) 266-5100 or ravinia.org.

