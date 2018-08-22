What we're watching today: Panda doesn't realize she's caring for twins

So if we told you there was a video where you could watch adorable pandas large and small and listen to the soothing tones of David Attenborough, you'd be all in, right?

So check this one out. Pandas frequently give birth to twins but almost always abandon one, not because they're jerks, but probably because they don't think they can produce enough milk to take care of two. In an effort to keep both of Lee Lee's twins alive, zookeepers have been swapping out her babies so she'll care for both. Be prepared for a cuteness overload.