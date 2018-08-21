5 things to do for $5 (or less) this week in the suburbs

The Geneva Concours d'Elegance returns with more than 150 automobiles on display Sunday, Aug. 26. Daily Herald File Photo

Outdoor arts

The 49th annual Glen Ellyn Festival of the Arts features food, a beer and wine garden, plus 70 artists as part of a juried art show. It's this weekend at Lake Ellyn Park, 645 Lenox Road, Glen Ellyn. Free admission, but other proceeds benefit the Glen Ellyn Lions Foundations. (630) 272-6627 or facebook.com/GlenEllynFestivaloftheArts. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 25-26

Hot air

Marvel at the variety of hot-air balloons floating through the sky as part of the 6th Annual Color Aloft Balloon Festival. Families are invited to bring picnics to observe the sights at Central Park, 250 Library Lane, Grayslake. Free. Weather permitting. (847) 223-6888 or grayslakechamber.com. 3 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25

John Trione of Lake Geneva prepared his balloon, "Dear John," for a previous Color Aloft Balloon Festival in Grayslake's Central Park. - Daily Herald File Photo

The Symphonic Pops Orchestra of Chicago performs Broadway hits and light classics as part of the 2018 Summer Breeze Concert Series on the grounds of the Robert O. Atcher Municipal Center, 201 Schaumburg Court, Schaumburg. Free. (847) 895-3600 or prairiecenter.org. 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25

Classic cars

The Geneva Concours d'Elegance returns with more than 150 antique, classic and modern automobiles along South Third Street in Geneva. Free, but there is a suggested donation to benefit LivingWell Cancer Resource Center. genevaconcours.net. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 26

Rosemont's Hofbrauhaus Chicago hosts a Back to School Kinderfest Sunday, Aug. 26. - Courtesy of Hofbrauhaus Chicago

Families are invited for a Back to School Kinderfest featuring live music, face painting, a magic show, and an array of back-to-school arts and crafts at Hofbrauhaus Chicago, 5500 Park Place, Rosemont. Free. (847) 671-2739 or hofbrauhauschicago.com. 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 26