What we're watching today: Naperville Police take on viral lip sync challenge
Updated 8/20/2018 10:55 AM
So you've probably seen the videos from police departments around the country doing the lip sync challenge, but this one by the Naperville Police Department sets itself apart with some bravura acting and an inventive opening scene.
