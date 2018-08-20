New wave of ninja gyms for kids

hello

Some gyms in the suburbs are catering to young aspiring ninja warriors. Courtesy of Trevor Brody Photography

Some gyms in the suburbs are catering to young aspiring ninja warriors. Courtesy of Trevor Brody Photography

The popularity among children of NBC's obstacle course competition show, "American Ninja Warrior," has spawned a wave of kid-friendly ninja gyms in the suburbs.

Ninja competitions, camps and birthday parties are among the offerings at Ultimate Ninjas, in Naperville and Libertyville. Run by former ANW contestant Jesse Labreck, the gym offers classes and training for adult ninjas, too.

Several former contestants also train and teach classes at Chicago Ninja Gym in West Chicago, which has American Ninja Warrior-style obstacles like the double salmon ladder, warped walls and spinning bridge.

Hot Ground Gym opened new ninja gyms in Arlington Heights, Vernon Hills and Northbrook that are exclusively for kids. Their programs, designed by military veterans, focuses on mental, physical and character development -- not just mastering obstacle courses.

­-- Jamie Bartosch