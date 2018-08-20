Get tickets to see Smokey Robinson Oct. 26 at Genesee in Waukegan

Smokey Robinson, recipient of the 2016 Gershwin Prize for Popular Song, will perform Oct. 26 at the Genesee Theatre in Waukegan. Washington Post

Tickets go on sale Tuesday to see Motown legend Smokey Robinson perform this fall at the Genesee Theatre in Waukegan.

Robinson, who has been in the music business since 1955 and has more than 4,000 songs to his credit, goes on stage at 8 p.m. Oct. 26.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer started his journey as frontman for The Miracles and penned hits such as "You've Really Got a Hold on Me" and "The Tears of a Clown." He produced 26 Top-40 hits with The Miracles and wrote songs for other artists such as Marvin Gaye and the Temptations.

The online presale for his performance begins at 10 a.m. Tickets range from $62.50 to $128.

To access the presale go to geneseetheatre.com/events, click on the show and use the presale code GENESEE.