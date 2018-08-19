Weekend picks: Air and Water Show takes off

hello

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds return to the Chicago Air and Water Show in 2018. Courtesy of City of Chicago

Sky & sea

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds are one of the main draws of the Chicago Air and Water Show, now in its 60th season. The aerial and water demonstrations are centered around North Avenue Beach in Chicago, though good views can also be had from Montrose Beach to the north and Ohio Beach to the south. Free. For a full schedule, visit chicagoairandwatershow.us. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 19

Float that boat

See which handmade sailing vessels will stay buoyant at the 21st annual Fox Lake Cardboard Cup Regatta at Lakefront Park, 71 Nippersink Blvd., Fox Lake. $30 registration fee (includes on-site boatbuilding materials); free for spectators. (224) 225-1405 or foxlake.org. 8 a.m. boat building; race at noon Sunday, Aug. 19

'Collected Stories' in limited run

This season has been a busy one for Steel Beam Theatre, which added several limited-run productions to its already full main stage schedule. The latest is "Collected Stories," Donald Margulies' two-hander about a young writer who writes a novel based on her mentor's affair with a famous poet. Artistic director Marge Uhlarik-Boller and Crystal Skipworth star in the production, which is directed by Larry Boller. 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 19, at 111 W. Main St., St. Charles. Performances run through Sept. 1. $20. (630) 587-8521 or steelbeamtheatre.com.

Like old times

Janus Theatre launches the Elgin Shakespeare Project, in which actors re-create Elizabethan stage techniques with an all-female, unrehearsed performance of William Shakespeare's "The Tempest." The play is about a deposed duke stranded with his daughter on an island, who conjures a storm to deposit his enemies on his shores so he can exact revenge. In Janus' production, actors who have neither read nor rehearsed the scenes will perform with scrolls in hand. 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 19, at the Elgin Artspace Lofts, 51 S. Spring St., Elgin. Admission is free, but donations are accepted. See janusplays.com.

Concert highlights

Suburban Rock Music Experience: 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 19, at BrauerHouse, 1000 N. Rohwling Road, Lombard. $5. (630) 495-2141 or brauerhouse.com.

Anthology: 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 19, at Kracklauer Park, 100 N. Seymour Ave., Mundelein. Free. (847) 949-3226.

Don McLean: 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 19, at City Winery, 1200 W. Randolph St., Chicago. $75-$95. (312) 733-9463 or citywinery.com.

The Pink Spiders, The Last Afternoons, The Studs: 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 19, at Beat Kitchen, 2100 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago. $15. (773) 281-4444 or beatkitchen.com.

The Big News, Bumsy and the Moochers, The Land Before Tim: 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 19, at Subterranean, 2011 W. North Ave., Chicago. $7. (773) 278-6600 or subt.net.

Curtis Salgado: 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 19, at Evanston SPACE, 1245 Chicago Ave., Evanston. $15-$25. (847) 492-8860 or evanstonspace.com.

• Information is provided by entertainment venues. Check with the venue before purchasing tickets. For more concert listings or to add an event, visit dailyherald.com/calendar.