Weekend picks: Gladys Knight, O'Jays play Aurora

The legendary Gladys Knight plays RiverEdge Park's outdoor stage with The O'Jays Saturday, Aug. 18, in Aurora. Associated Press

Gladys Knight & the O'Jays

Grammy-winning singer Gladys Knight ("Midnight Train to Georgia," "Every Beat of My Heart") brings her gospel, pop and R&B hits to Aurora for an outdoor show with the legendary O'Jays ("Love Train"). 7:30 p.m. (gates open at 5:30 p.m.) Saturday, Aug. 18, at RiverEdge Park, 360 N. Broadway St., Aurora. $25 for general admission; $30-$200 for reserved seating. (630) 896-6666 or riveredgeaurora.com.

Decorating memories

Find out the latest ideas for preserving memories both digitally and decoratively with the return of the Stamp & Scrapbook Expo this weekend at the Renaissance Schaumburg Hotel and Convention Center, 1551 N. Thoreau Drive, Schaumburg. $10-$15 on-site tickets; $20-$49 extra events. (847) 303-4100 or scrapbookexpo.com. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18

Sky & sea

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds are one of the main draws of the Chicago Air and Water Show, now in its 60th season. The aerial and water demonstrations are centered around North Avenue Beach in Chicago, though good views can also be had from Montrose Beach to the north and Ohio Beach to the south. Free. For a full schedule, visit chicagoairandwatershow.us. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 18-19

90s Palooza Vol. 2

More than two decades later, it's still easy to look back and see the iconic era of music the '90s brought to the world. BaseCamp Pub taps into that with the second edition of its 90s Palooza music festival this weekend, featuring Linkin Experience, There Goes the Neighborhood, St. Jimmy, Too Fighters, Johnny Don't, Big Bang Baby and more tribute acts all day on two stages. 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 18, at BaseCamp Pub, 5750 Lakeside Drive, Lisle. $10-$15. (331) 777-4712 or ticketweb.com. (See the Facebook event page for details.)

Opera for kids

Opera for the Young does its part to introduce kids to the art form via its English-language adaptation of "Dvorák's Rusalka: A Mermaid's Tale." See this tragic tale of a watery woman's doomed love for a prince on Saturday at the Ravinia Festival Martin Theatre, 418 Sheridan Road, Highland Park. $10; $5 lawn seating. (847) 266-5100 or ravinia.org. Noon Saturday, Aug. 18

Groovy memories

Chicago cabaret stalwarts Beckie Menzie & Tom Michael perform beloved song hits like "Downtown," "Happy Together" and more in "That '60s Show" this weekend at the Cabaret Room at Drury Lane Theatre, 100 Drury Lane, Oakbrook Terrace. $36.75-$47.25 (plus $25 food and/or drink purchase). (630) 530-0111 or drurylanetheatre.com. 5 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18

Dancers united

See Chicago's major dance companies share the stage for Dance for Life 2018. Since 1991, the charity performance has united the Chicago dance community and its fans to support local dance professionals affected by critical health issues. The preconcert gala and performance is on Saturday at the Auditorium Theatre of Roosevelt University, 50 E. Congress Parkway, Chicago. Performance only: $15-$75; $300 and $650 gala & show tickets. (312) 341-2300 or chicagodancersunited.org/dance-for-life-2018. 5 p.m. gala; performance at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18

Like old times

Janus Theatre launches the Elgin Shakespeare Project, in which actors re-create Elizabethan stage techniques with an all-female, unrehearsed performance of William Shakespeare's "The Tempest." The play is about a deposed duke stranded with his daughter on an island, who conjures a storm to deposit his enemies on his shores so he can exact revenge. In Janus' production, actors who have neither read nor rehearsed the scenes will perform with scrolls in hand. 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18, and 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 19, at the Elgin Artspace Lofts, 51 S. Spring St., Elgin. Admission is free, but donations are accepted. See janusplays.com.

'Nice for What'

Fans of Drake and his recent "Scorpion" album won't want to miss his "Aubrey and The Three Migos Tour," featuring his "Walk It Talk It" collaborators Migos this weekend at the United Center, 1901 W. Madison St., Chicago. $99-$239.53. (800) 745-3000 or unitedcenter.com. 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18

SNL comedy

Comedian and writer Kevin Brennan ("Saturday Night Live," "I Said It") returns home for a series of standup shows this weekend at Zanies at Parkway Bank Park, 5437 Park Place, Rosemont. $25 plus a two-item purchase. (847) 813-0484 or zanies.com. 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18

Pearl Jam

When the grunge movement took over music in the early '90s, Pearl Jam ("Jeremy," "Even Flow," "Daughter," "Alive") was one of the bands riding the crest of the wave all the way to the rock charts. Catch them when they bring those hits and more for two of the biggest outdoor shows left in the season. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18, and Monday, Aug. 20, at Wrigley Field, 1060 W. Addison St., Chicago. Tickets are sold out at mlb.com, but seats are still available through third-party vendors.

Keith Urban

New Zealand country superstar Keith Urban ("Blue Ain't Your Color," "Somebody Like You") heads to Tinley Park's Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre with country pop artist Kelsea Ballerini for the "Graffiti U World Tour." 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18, at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, 19100 Ridgeland Ave., Tinley Park. $28-$107. (800) 745-3000 or livenation.com.

BBE 'Nightmares'

British author John Collier's acerbic, fantastical tales inspired Black Button Eyes Productions' premiere of "Nightmares and Nightcaps: The Stories of John Collier." Written and directed by producing artistic director Ed Rutherford, the story incorporates Collier's tales of love and loss narrated by a sinister host played by Kevin Webb. The Athenaeum Theatre, 2936 N. Southport Ave., Chicago. The show opens at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18. $15, $30. (773) 935-6875, blackbuttoneyes.com or athenaeumtheatre.org.

Toad in town

Toad the Wet Sprocket, the California band that reached critical mass on the airwaves in the early to mid-'90s, plays Chicago's Park West with singer-songwriter Megan Slankard. 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18, at Park West, 322 W. Armitage Ave., Chicago. $40-$119.49. (773) 929-1322 or parkwestchicago.com.

'Collected Stories' in limited run

This season has been a busy one for Steel Beam Theatre, which added several limited-run productions to its already full main stage schedule. The latest is "Collected Stories," Donald Margulies' two-hander about a young writer who writes a novel based on her mentor's affair with a famous poet. Artistic director Marge Uhlarik-Boller and Crystal Skipworth star in the production, which is directed by Larry Boller. 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 19, at 111 W. Main St., St. Charles. Performances run through Sept. 1. $20. (630) 587-8521 or steelbeamtheatre.com.

Float that boat

See which handmade sailing vessels will stay buoyant at the 21st annual Fox Lake Cardboard Cup Regatta at Lakefront Park, 71 Nippersink Blvd., Fox Lake. $30 registration fee (includes on-site boatbuilding materials); free for spectators. (224) 225-1405 or foxlake.org. 8 a.m. boat building; race at noon Sunday, Aug. 19

Concert highlights

Fred Fest: 12 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18, at Fox River, 28500 W. Roberts Road, Port Barrington. $5-$10. (847) 968-3110 or LCFPD.org.

Prairie Station Duo: 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18, at Pheasant Run Resort, 4051 E. Main St., St. Charles. $15. (630) 584-6300 or pheasantrun.com.

Bluffett, Planet Groove, School of Rock: 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18, at Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St., Naperville. $10-$15. napernights.org.

The Blue Stones (Pearl Jam preshow): 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18, at Wrigley Field's Gallagher Way, 3635 N. Clark St., Chicago. (773) 388-8260 or gallagherway.com.

International Summer Music Summit: 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18, at Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Free. (847) 926-9898 or cantigny.org.

The Hat Guys: 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18, at White Pines Golf Club, 500 W. Jefferson, Bensenville. Free. (630) 766-0304 or whitepinesgolf.com.

Spoken Four -- Summer Breeze Concert Series: 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18, at Robert O. Atcher Municipal Center, 101 Schaumburg Court, Schaumburg. Free. (847) 490-7020.

Jeremih, Teyana Taylor, Dani Leigh: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18, at Vic Theatre, 3145 N. Sheffield, Chicago. $41-$125. (773) 472-0449 or rivieratheatre.com.

Jessica Mindrum: 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18, at FitzGerald's (Sidebar), 6615 W. Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. $5. (708) 788-2118 or fitzgeraldsnightclub.com.

Saints N Sinners: 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18, at Pheasant Run Resort, 4051 E. Main St., St. Charles. $10-$20. (630) 584-6300 or pheasantrun.com.

Mason Jennings, The Long Lost: 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18, at Evanston SPACE, 1245 Chicago Ave., Evanston. $20-$40. (847) 492-8860 or evanstonspace.com.

Ludlow, Kelroy, The Bishop's Daredevil Stunt Club, Trick Shooter Social Club: 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18, at Metro, 3730 N. Clark St., Chicago. $12-$15. (773) 549-4140 or metrochicago.com.

Split Lip Rayfield, WT Newton, Gary Moore II: 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18, at Beat Kitchen, 2100 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago. $14. (773) 281-4444 or beatkitchen.com.

Night Train (The Guns N' Roses Experience), DownPour (AC/DC Tribute): 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18, at Durty Nellie's, 180 N. Smith St., Palatine. $5-$8. (847) 358-9150 or durtynellies.com.

The Bank Notes, Curbside Island, The Nomadic Bards: 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18, at BrauerHouse, 1000 N. Rohwling Road, Lombard. $7-$10. (630) 495-2141 or brauerhouse.com.

King Louis, Triple Darkness: 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18, at BrauerHouse Live, 1000 N. Rohwling Road, Lombard. $15-$20. (630) 495-2141 or brauerhouse.com.

The Dozen Buzzin' Cousins, Joe Goldberg: 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18, at FitzGerald's, 6615 W. Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. $8. (708) 788-2118 or fitzgeraldsnightclub.com.

The C-Sides (5-year anniversary show), The Run Around, Jock Itch: 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18, at Epic Deli, 2616 Schaid Court, McHenry. $5. (815) 271-5649 or facebook.com.

Amuse, The Spreaders, The Dead On, American Cosmonaut, The Dead Seahorses: 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18, at Liar's Club, 1665 W. Fullerton Ave., Chicago. $7. (773) 665-1110.

Suburban Rock Music Experience: 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 19, at BrauerHouse, 1000 N. Rohwling Road, Lombard. $5. (630) 495-2141 or brauerhouse.com.

Anthology: 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 19, at Kracklauer Park, 100 N. Seymour Ave., Mundelein. Free. (847) 949-3226.

Don McLean: 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 19, at City Winery, 1200 W. Randolph St., Chicago. $75-$95. (312) 733-9463 or citywinery.com.

The Pink Spiders, The Last Afternoons, The Studs: 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 19, at Beat Kitchen, 2100 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago. $15. (773) 281-4444 or beatkitchen.com.

The Big News, Bumsy and the Moochers, The Land Before Tim: 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 19, at Subterranean, 2011 W. North Ave., Chicago. $7. (773) 278-6600 or subt.net.

Curtis Salgado: 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 19, at Evanston SPACE, 1245 Chicago Ave., Evanston. $15-$25. (847) 492-8860 or evanstonspace.com.

Milos Karadaglic "Voice of the Guitar": 7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 20, at Ravinia Festival, 200 Ravinia Park Road, Highland Park. $10-$60. (847) 266-5100 or ravinia.org.

Shelby Lynne: 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 20, at City Winery, 1200 W. Randolph St., Chicago. $35-$48. (312) 733-9463 or citywinery.com.

Scott Sharrard, Moontower: 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 20, at Evanston SPACE, 1245 Chicago Ave., Evanston. $17-$27. (847) 492-8860 or evanstonspace.com.

Birdtalker, Sons of Daughters: 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 21, at Evanston SPACE, 1245 Chicago Ave., Evanston. $12-$20. (847) 492-8860 or evanstonspace.com.

Something Wonderful -- Heidi Kettenring in Concert: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 22, at Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, 111 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights. $45-$50. (847) 577-2121 or app.arts-people.com.

Alicia Witt: 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 22, at City Winery, 1200 W. Randolph St., Chicago. $15-$25. (312) 733-9463 or citywinery.com.

Chuck Prophet & the Mission Express, Jeremy & The Harlequins: 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 22, at Evanston SPACE, 1245 Chicago Ave., Evanston. $12-$20. (847) 492-8860 or evanstonspace.com.

Sugarland's "Still The Same Tour" with Frankie Ballard, Lindsay Ell: 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 23, at Ravinia Festival, 200 Ravinia Park Road, Highland Park. $54-$150. (847) 266-5100 or ravinia.org.

Michael Charles "From A to Z Tour 2018": 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 23, at Wild Fire Harley-Davidson, 120 North Ave., Villa Park. (630) 834-6571 or michaelcharles.us.

The Flat Cats: 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 23, at Fountain Square, Davis Street at Sherman and Orrington avenues, Evanston. Free. cityofevanston.org.

Rebel Rebel Salute to David Bowie: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 23, at Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. $19-$49. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com.

Marcia Ball, Sharon Bourbonnais: 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 23, at Evanston SPACE, 1245 Chicago Ave., Evanston. $22-$47. (847) 492-8860 or evanstonspace.com.

Chick Corea & The Akoustic Band: 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 23, at City Winery, 1200 W. Randolph St., Chicago. $75-$105. (312) 733-9463 or citywinery.com.

