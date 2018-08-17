'Double Dare Live' coming to Rosemont Theatre in November

Nickelodeon's "Double Dare Live" will make Rosemont Theatre a stop on its nationwide tour in November.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Aug. 24, for the show modeled after the television game show "Double Dare." Marc Summers and sidekick Robin Russo will be with the show Nov. 10 at the Rosemont Theatre.

"Hosting the 'Double Dare Live' tour couldn't be any more exciting, and I look forward to bringing the fun and messiness of 'Double Dare' to audiences across the country," Summers said in a statement. "Doing the show again with my sidekick Robin will fulfill childhood dreams of the generation that grew up with us and introduce this classic show to the next generation."

"Double Dare Live" will feature two teams with selected audience members competing to win prizes by answering difficult trivia questions. The participants also will need to complete messy physical challenges and face an obstacle course.

Visit rosemonttheatre.com for tickets.