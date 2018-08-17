5 ideas for this weekend in the suburbs

Head outdoors for a summer concert featuring Gladys Knight and the O'Jays Saturday at RiverEdge Park. This is just one of many fun events happening this weekend in the suburbs. Check dailyherald.com/calendar for more ideas.

Gladys Knight at RiverEdge Park

Grammy-winning singer Gladys Knight brings her gospel, pop and R&B hits to RiverEdge Park, 360 N. Broadway St., Aurora, for an outdoor show with the legendary O'Jays. $25 general admission; $30-$200 reserved seating. (630) 896-6666 or riveredgeaurora.com. 7:30 p.m. (gates open at 5:30 p.m.) Saturday, Aug. 18.

Stamp & Scrapbook Expo

Find the latest ideas for preserving memories both digitally and decoratively with the return of the Stamp & Scrapbook Expo at the Renaissance Schaumburg Hotel and Convention Center, 1551 N. Thoreau Drive, Schaumburg. $10-$15 on-site tickets; $20-$49 extra events. (847) 303-4100 or scrapbookexpo.com. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18.

'That '60s Show' at Drury Lane Theatre

Tom Michael and Beckie Menzie perform "That '60s Show" at Drury Lane Theatre in Oakbrook Terrace Saturday. -

Chicago cabaret stalwarts Beckie Menzie and Tom Michael perform beloved hits such as "Downtown," "Happy Together" and more in "That '60s Show" at the Cabaret Room at Drury Lane Theatre, 100 Drury Lane, Oakbrook Terrace. $36.75-$47.25 (plus $25 food and/or drink purchase). (630) 530-0111 or drurylanetheatre.com. 5 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18.

Little Bear Ribfest

- Paul Valade | Staff Photographer, 2015 Try a variety of ribs at this weekend's Little Bear Ribfest in Vernon Hills.

Barbecue gets blended with blues music as part of the eighth annual Little Bear Ribfest at Century Park, 1001 Lakeview Parkway, Vernon Hills. $5. (847) 996-6800 or vhparkdistrict.org/event/ribfest. 6 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, and 4 to 11 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18.

'The Tempest' at Elgin Artspace Lofts

Janus Theatre launches the Elgin Shakespeare Project, in which actors re-create Elizabethan stage techniques with an all-female, unrehearsed performance of William Shakespeare's "The Tempest" at the Elgin Artspace Lofts, 51 S. Spring St., Elgin. Free, but donations are accepted. janusplays.com. 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18, and 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 19.