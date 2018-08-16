What we're watching today: Girl awaiting heart transplant does "Kiki Dance" in hopes of meeting Drake
Sofia Sanchez from Downers Grove will be 11 on Aug. 18 and has been waiting for a new heart at Lurie Children's for the past several weeks. She has two wishes for her birthday -- to get her new heart and to meet her idol, Drake, who is performing Friday and Saturday at the United Center. Watch her do the the #kikichallenge to Drake's hit song "In My Feelings."
