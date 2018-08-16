 
Music

10 hot tickets: Carrie Underwood, Thom Yorke and Echo & The Bunnymen on sale this weekend

 
Scott C. Morgan
 
 
Updated 8/16/2018 10:54 AM
Chris Knight: 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Friday, Oct. 12, at FitzGerald's, 6615 W. Roosevelt Road, Berwyn: Americana. $35-$40. (866) 468-3399 or ticketweb.com.

Carrie Underwood -- "The Cry Pretty Tour 360": 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, at United Center, 1901 W. Madison St., Chicago: country. $63-$249. On sale 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 17. (800) 745-3000 or unitedcenter.com.

"So You Think You Can Dance Live! 2018": 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 29, at Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St., Chicago: dance. $39.50-$89.50. On sale 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 17. (800) 745-3000 of thechicagotheatre.com.

Tash Sultana -- "Flow State World Tour": 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 9, at Aragon Entertainment Center, 1106 W. Lawrence Ave., Chicago: rock. $45. On sale 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 17. (800) 745-3000.

Tanya Tucker: 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 16, at Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan: country. $43-$83. On sale 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 17. (847) 263-6300 or geneseetheatre.com.

6lack, Summer Walker: 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 23, at Riviera Theatre, 4746 N. Racine Ave., Chicago: rap/hip-hop. $35. On sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 17. (877) 987-6487 or jamusa.com.

Echo & The Bunnymen, Enation: 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 24, at Vic Theatre, 3145 N. Sheffield Ave., Chicago: rock. $39-$55. On sale 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 17. (877) 987-6487 or jamusa.com.

An Evening with Suzy Bogguss: 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 2, at City Winery, 1200 W. Randolph St., Chicago: folk. $28-$38. On sale now. (312) 733-9463 or citywinery.com.

Thom Yorke -- "Tomorrow's Modern Boxes Tour": 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 4, at Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St., Chicago: rock. $38.50-$58.50. On sale 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 17. (800) 745-3000 of thechicagotheatre.com.

Small Town Murder: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 14, at Vic Theatre, 3145 N. Sheffield Ave., Chicago: rock. $30-$35. On sale 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 17. (877) 987-6487 or jamusa.com.

