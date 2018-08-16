10 hot tickets: Carrie Underwood, Thom Yorke and Echo & The Bunnymen on sale this weekend

Suzy Bogguss performs at City Winery in Chicago. Associated Press, 2014

Tanya Tucker performs at the Genesee Theatre in Waukegan at 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 16. Associated Press, 2017

Thom Yorke of Radiohead brings the "Tomorrow's Modern Boxes Tour" to the Chicago Theatre on Tuesday, Dec. 4. Associated Press, 2017

Carrie Underwood brings "The Cry Pretty Tour 360" to the United Center in Chicago at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29. Associated Press, 2018

Chris Knight: 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Friday, Oct. 12, at FitzGerald's, 6615 W. Roosevelt Road, Berwyn: Americana. $35-$40. (866) 468-3399 or ticketweb.com.

Carrie Underwood -- "The Cry Pretty Tour 360": 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, at United Center, 1901 W. Madison St., Chicago: country. $63-$249. On sale 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 17. (800) 745-3000 or unitedcenter.com.

"So You Think You Can Dance Live! 2018": 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 29, at Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St., Chicago: dance. $39.50-$89.50. On sale 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 17. (800) 745-3000 of thechicagotheatre.com.

Tash Sultana -- "Flow State World Tour": 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 9, at Aragon Entertainment Center, 1106 W. Lawrence Ave., Chicago: rock. $45. On sale 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 17. (800) 745-3000.

Tanya Tucker: 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 16, at Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan: country. $43-$83. On sale 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 17. (847) 263-6300 or geneseetheatre.com.

6lack, Summer Walker: 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 23, at Riviera Theatre, 4746 N. Racine Ave., Chicago: rap/hip-hop. $35. On sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 17. (877) 987-6487 or jamusa.com.

Echo & The Bunnymen, Enation: 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 24, at Vic Theatre, 3145 N. Sheffield Ave., Chicago: rock. $39-$55. On sale 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 17. (877) 987-6487 or jamusa.com.

An Evening with Suzy Bogguss: 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 2, at City Winery, 1200 W. Randolph St., Chicago: folk. $28-$38. On sale now. (312) 733-9463 or citywinery.com.

Thom Yorke -- "Tomorrow's Modern Boxes Tour": 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 4, at Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St., Chicago: rock. $38.50-$58.50. On sale 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 17. (800) 745-3000 of thechicagotheatre.com.

Small Town Murder: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 14, at Vic Theatre, 3145 N. Sheffield Ave., Chicago: rock. $30-$35. On sale 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 17. (877) 987-6487 or jamusa.com.