What we're watching today: Dashcam video of plane landing on highway
Updated 8/15/2018 11:20 AM
You ever wonder if you should get a dashboard video camera? Here's one for the pro column when listing the pros and cons. Watch as a couple captures video of a plane landing on a California freeway.
