Festivals: Grayslake Summer Days, Elburn Days, Riverfest Express & more

hello

This weekend

Food Truck Fridays: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 17, in the parking lot of the Lincolnshire Corporate Center, 300 Knightsbridge Parkway, Lincolnshire. Features 12 food trucks, including Toasty Cheese, Grill Chasers, Marty's Eat Wagon, Best Truckin' BBQ and more. www.village.lincolnshire.il.us.

MainStreet Libertyville's Lunch in the Park: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 17, in Cook Park, Libertyville. Sipos and Young Band will perform. Eight food vendors will be on-site. Free, with food and beverages available for purchase. mainstreetlibertyville.org/events/libertyville/out-to-lunch-in-the-park/.

Bonsai Society Show and Sale: Noon to 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 17, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 18-19, at the Chicago Botanic Garden, 1000 Lake-Cook Road, Glencoe. Presented by the Midwest Bonsai Society. Enjoy a display of 200 bonsai trees judged by bonsai master Naoki Maeoka. Shop more than a dozen vendors for bonsai trees and supplies. Workshops will be held throughout the weekend. Free. www.chicagobotanic.org.

Capital One Presents Tastemaker Chicago: 1 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Aug. 17-18, at Revel Fulton Market, 1215 W. Fulton Market, Chicago. The fest brings together a curated selection of Chicago's finest chefs, including Graham Elliot and Matthias Merges and Abe Conlon and Jason Hammel. All-inclusive tickets cost $65. thetastemakertour.com.

Evanston Art & Big Fork Festival: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 17; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 19, at Church Street and Sherman Avenue, Evanston. Features original work from 130 artists and local food options. Free admission. amdurproductions.com.

Blues, Brews & BBQ: 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 17; 3 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18; and 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 19, at Petersen Park, 4300 Peterson Park Road, McHenry. Music includes John Todd Band at 5 p.m., Big Dog Mercer at 7 p.m. and John Primer at 9 p.m. Friday; Jimmy Nick and Don't Tell Mama at 4 p.m., Brother John Kattke at 6:30 p.m. and The Blooze Brothers at 9 p.m. Saturday; and Alabaster at noon, Eric and the Dynamos at 2 p.m., and Dave Weld and the Imperial Flames, Demetria Taylor and the Mike Wheeler Band at 4 p.m. Sunday. A variety of craft beers and drinks will be available. Barbecue and food will be available from local restaurants. Visitors can see a unique exhibit including an actual iron lung. Cooking demo at 3 p.m. Saturday; Kansas City Barbeque Society grand champion will be selected Sunday. mrbbb.com/.

- John Starks | Staff Photographer, August 2017 Boys Scouts from Elburn Troop 7 dress like pancakes to advertise the troop's pancake breakfast during last year's Elburn Days Parade.

Elburn Days: 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 17; noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18; and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 19, at Elburn Lions Park, 500 S. Filmore St., Elburn. Parade at 6 p.m. Friday, bean bag tournament Saturday, craft show, mud volleyball, carnival rides, food, music, raffles, pie-baking contest, truck and tractor pulls ($5) at 11 a.m. Saturday, entertainment and more. Music includes Hairbangers Ball at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Libido Funk Circus at 9:30 p.m. Saturday and American English at 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Free. (630) 365-6315, elburnlions.com or facebook.com/elburndays.

Grayslake Summer Days: 5 p.m. to midnight Friday, Aug. 17, and 11 a.m. to midnight Saturday, Aug. 18, on Whitney Street, Grayslake. Carnival, food vendors, business expo and more. Saturday: bike and pet parade at noon, bags tournament at noon, go kart races at 1 p.m., parade at 6:30 p.m., and more. Music: Modern Day Romeos at 10 p.m. Friday and 7th heaven at 10 p.m. Saturday. Free. grayslakechamber.com.

Meadows' Cruise Night: 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 17, at Meadows Christian Fellowship, 2401 Kirchoff Road, Rolling Meadows. A weekly show displaying all types of classic cars, with prizes, food and music. Free admission. www.meadowsfamily.org.

Naper Nights: 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Aug. 17-18, at Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St., Naperville. School of Rock will open from 5 to 5:40 p.m., followed by Soulshine at 6 p.m. and Chicken Fried at 8 p.m. Friday. Planet Groove opens at 6 p.m. and Bluffet at 8 p.m. Saturday. $15; $10 for kids 4-12. www.napersettlement.org/napernights.

Odd Fellows Rock The Fox Music Fest: 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 17; noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18; and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 19, at Carpenter Park, Carpenter Boulevard, Carpentersville. Hosted by Odd Fellows of Century Lodge 492, the annual event features music, carnival, food and product vendors, beer garden, a craft show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and a car show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Music includes: Kashmir at 9 p.m. Friday, Mr. Capone's Bootlegger Band at 9 p.m. Saturday and Black Diamond at 4 p.m. Sunday. Free. www.centurylodge492il.org.

- Brian Hill | Staff Photographer, August 2017 Tyler Davis of South Elgin throws his hand up in glee as he goes down the slide during last year's South Elgin Riverfest Express.

Riverfest Express: 5 to 11:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 17; noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18; and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 19, at Panton Mill Park, 10 N. Water St., South Elgin. The 22nd annual festival features a car show, carnival, trolley rides, entertainment, fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Sunday and more. Craft show and Small Business Expo from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Car show from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Free admission. Music includes Wedding Banned at 9 p.m. Friday, Six String Crossing at 9 p.m. Saturday and Industrial Drive at 7 p.m. Sunday. www.southelgin.com.

Friday Nights Live!: 6 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 17, at Metropolitan Square, Metropolitan Way, Des Plaines. Le Travillant will perform. Free. www.desplaines.org/fnl.

Glenwood Avenue Arts Fest: 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 17; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18; and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 19, at the Glenwood Avenue Arts District, 6900-7030 N. Glenwood Ave. (between Farwell and Greenview), Chicago. More than 120 artist-vendors and 30 bands for all ages. Free admission. www.GlenwoodAve.org.

- Brian Hill | Staff Photographer, August 2017 Ribs and more will be available at Vernon Hills' Little Bear Ribfest.

Little Bear Ribfest: 6 to 11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 17, and 4 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18, at Century Park, 1001 Lakeview Parkway, Vernon Hills. Sample ribs from local vendors and enjoy blues music. Admission is $5, free for kids younger than 5. www.vhparkdistrict.org/event/ribfest.

Vintage Rides Car Show: 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 17, on Hale Street between Liberty and Willow, Wheaton. 21st annual show featuring classic cars, motorcycles and trucks of every make, model and year, from Model T's to Teslas and everything in between. A DJ will be spinning disco. downtownwheaton.com.

Wine-Down by the Creek: 6 to 11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 17, at Kimball Hill Park, 2905 Meadow Drive, Rolling Meadows. "Wine down" with friends and family at Kimball Hill Park while listening to music from Heartache Tonight. Includes food trucks and wine and beer. Bring a blanket, picnic basket and lawn chair. Free admission. www.ci.rolling-meadows.il.us.

Hawthorn Woods Summer Concert and Movies in the Park: 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 17, at Community Park, 5 Park View Lane, Hawthorn Woods. Deja Vu will perform. Watch "The Emoji Movie" at dusk. Free. vhw.org or vhw.org/MoviesInThePark.

Bentwood Festival: Events begin at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 17, and 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 18-19, at Mission Theater, 1501 N. Kingsbury St., Chicago. iO's top alumni return to Chicago for a celebration of improv, stand-up, sketch and experimental comedy. Wristband passes $15; festival passes $50; headliner tickets $20-$25. bentwoodfestival.com.

Connor Kincaid Memorial Fishing Tournament: 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 18, at Indian Trail Beach, 228 Indian Trail, Lake in the Hills. Second annual event with proceeds donated to the village in honor of Connor Kincaid, a lifelong fisherman. Day-of registration from 7:30 to 8 a.m. Fishing equipment and boats will be available on a limited basis. Registration is $8. lith.org.

Bug Fest: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18, at the Red Oak Nature Center, 2343 S. River St., Batavia. Insects take center stage in demonstrations and activities for kids and adults. Free. www.foxvalleyparkdistrict.org.

Chicago Air and Water Show: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 18-19, along North Avenue Beach, Chicago. Presented by Shell Oil Products U.S. and the city of Chicago, it's one of the largest free shows of its kind in the U.S. The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, U.S. Army Parachute Team Golden Knights, U.S. Navy Parachute Team Leap Frogs, Aeroshell Aerobatic Team, Aerostars, Sean D. Tucker & Team Oracle and more will be performing. The show can be viewed along the lakefront from Fullerton to Oak Street, with North Avenue Beach as the focal point. www.cityofchicago.org.

Long Grove Vintage Days: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 18-19, at 308 Old McHenry Road, Long Grove. Shoppers can browse an open-air marketplace featuring dozens of vintage vendors. Also features beer, bluegrass music and other throwback fun. Free. longgrove.org/festivals/vintage-days.

Malott Japanese Garden Summer Festival: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 18-19, at Chicago Botanic Garden, 1000 Lake-Cook Road, Glencoe. Learn about the summer festivals (matsuri) celebrated in Japan during this weekend of activities. Listen to taiko drum and koto harp music, enjoy traditional folk tales, and watch a tea ceremony. All ages can make projects to celebrate summer. Free. www.chicagobotanic.org.

India Independence Day Parade: 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 18, on Devon Avenue from Western Avenue to California Avenue, Chicago. Free. www.cityofchicago.org.

Peck Farm Park Back to School Fest: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18, at Peck Farm Park and Athletic Fields, 4038 Kaneville Road, Geneva. Play games and more. Free. www.genevaparks.org.

Trolley Fest at South Elgin Riverfest: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 18-19, at the Fox River Trolley Museum, 361 S. La Fox St., South Elgin. Vintage trolleys and trains run in conjunction with South Elgin Riverfest. Fares are $5 for adults; $3 for seniors 65 and older; $2 for kids 3-11; and free for kids younger than 3. All-day passes cost $8. foxtrolley.org.

- Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer, August 2017 Amanda Moss gets a dig at last year's mud volleyball tournament during Elburn Days.

Wine and Art Walk: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 18-19, at Morton Arboretum, 4100 Route 53, Lisle. Enjoy live music, sip wine and shop for nature-themed art as you stroll around Meadow Lake. Wine, other beverages and snacks will be available for purchase. General admission is $15, $13 for ages 65 and older, $10 for kids 2-17. www.mortonarb.org.

Fred Fest: Noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18, at the Fox River Forest Preserve, 28500 W. Roberts Road, Port Barrington. Music and kids' activities. Net proceeds benefit the Preservation Foundation. $10 adults, $5 kids, and free for kids 5 and younger. LCFPD.org/fredfest.

Sangria Festival: Noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 18-19, at 1440 N. Sacramento Ave., Chicago. Sangria from top bartenders, as well as food, Flamenco performances and more. Tickets cost $35-$55; VIP packages available. www.sangriafestivalchicago.com.

The Great Outdoors Beer Trail: 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18, at Fel-Pro RRR Conservation Area, 1520 Crystal Lake Road, Cary. Walk the one-mile partially wooded, paved path while visiting various regional brewers along the trail. Play bags or horseshoes and listen to live music by Jaik Willis. Food trucks include Toasty Cheese, Best Trucking BBQ and AJz KettleCorn. Proceeds benefit McHenry County Conservation District outdoor recreational amenities. Eighteen craft beers will be featured. 21 and older event. $45 includes souvenir glass and 4-ounce tastes from each brewer; $55 Gold Pass includes early entry at noon; $15 designated driver ticket includes a souvenir glass for free water and soda. Tickets are available on Eventbrite. www.MCCDistrict.org.

Round Lake Park Summer Festival: 1 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18, at Round Lake Park Lake Front, 203 E. Lake Shore Drive, Round Lake Park. Food, children's games, entertainment, a craft show and more. Admission is $1-$5. www.villageofroundlakepark.com.

Mount Prospect Bluesmobile Cruise Nights: 3 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18, at the Mount Prospect Train Depot, 13 E. Northwest Hwy., Mount Prospect. Enjoy classic cars and entertainment. Sponsored by the Mount Prospect Lions Club. Free. www.facebook.com/BMBCruiseNights.

Saturday Cruise Nights: 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18, at 7600 Barrington Road at Tower Drive, Hanover Park. Classic cars, music and more. Free. www.hpil.org.

Summer Breeze Concert Series: 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18, at the Robert O. Atcher Municipal Center, 101 Schaumburg Court, Schaumburg. Spoken Four will perform. Sponsored by the Schaumburg Park District and the Village of Schaumburg. Free. villageofschaumburg.com/ or parkfun.com/.

Cruisin' with the Classics Car Show: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 19, at Grand Dominion, 3555 Grand Dominion Circle, Mundelein. Classic cars, 50/50 raffle, kids' activities, music, food, drinks and more. Rain date is Sunday, Aug. 26. Donations will be collected for the Fremont food pantry. Free. (847) 566-2403.

Historic LaSalle Street Auto Row Car Show: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 19, on South LaSalle Street, Aurora. Car show presented by Friends of LaSalle Street Historic Auto Row and American Legion Post 84. Registration is from 9 to 11 a.m. with awards at 2:30 p.m. www.lasalle-auto-row.org.

Arlington's Got Talent: Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 19, at Arlington Park Racecourse, 2200 W. Euclid Ave., Arlington Heights. Family Day features a kids' talent show with performances throughout the day and prizes for win, place and show. $8, $4 for kids. www.arlingtonpark.com

- Daily Herald File Photo by Steve Zalusky | Staff Photographer Kids show they can make their cardboard boat float during a previous Fox Lake Cardboard Boat Regatta.

Fox Lake Cardboard Cup Regatta: Noon to 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 19, at Lakefront Park, 71 Nippersink Blvd., Fox Lake. Registration for the 21st annual Cardboard Boat Regatta begins at 8 a.m. with the race at noon. Boats must be built with materials in supplied kits, which can be purchased for $35 on site or in advance at Lakefront Park. www.foxlake.org.

Lions Club Corn Fest: Noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 19, at Water Tower Park, 429 W. State Road, Island Lake. The 60th annual Corn Fest features food and drink for sale, music and free corn. Free admission. www.facebook.com/Island-Lake-Lions-Club-1008409035964722/.

Wheeling International Festival: 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 19, at Heritage Park, 333 W. Dundee Road, Wheeling. Ethnic and cultural performances representing more than 25 regions. Plus arts, crafts and food vendors. Free. wheelinginternationalfest.com.

Cantigny Park Outdoor Concert Series: 3 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 19, at Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. ABBA Salute will perform. Free; $10 parking. cantigny.org.

Lake Zurich Area Taste of the Towns: 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 19, at Paulus Park, 200 S. Rand Road, Lake Zurich. The festival features a variety of local food and beverage vendors serving samples from their menus. The event includes entertainment along the lakefront. Taste menus cost $40-$55, taste tokens cost $3, entry fee for 21 and older is $2. lzacc.com/2018-taste-of-the-towns.

Mundelein summer concert series: 5 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 19, at Kracklauer Park, 116 N. Lake St., Mundelein. Free. Chicago Tribute Anthology will perform. (847) 949-3200.

Grayslake Summer Days Parade: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 19. Parade lineup begins at Grayslake Central High School, 400 N. Lake St., Grayslake. The parade continues on Lake Street to Center Street and ends at the festival site on Seymour Avenue. Free. grayslakechamber.com.

This week

Farm to Fork Festival: 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 20, at Heritage Farm, 201 S. Plum Grove Road, Schaumburg. This adults-only event will feature chefs preparing dishes derived from locally sourced fruits, vegetables, meats and cheeses. Locally made beers and wines will be offered as well. For pricing and ticket information, visit www.parkfun.com.

Algonquin Commons Cruise Nights: 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 21, at Algonquin Commons, off Randall Road, Algonquin. All makes of classic cars, hot rods and custom cycles; entertainment by Cruisin' Music Radio DJ Rudy the K 101.5 FM. Free. www.hemmings.com.

Broken Oar's Car & Bike Show: 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 21, at Broken Oar, 614 Rawson Bridge Road, Port Barrington. Display your custom and classic cars, trucks and bikes. All make and models welcome. 5 p.m. registration; 8 p.m. judging. www.facebook.com/events/2154061948067986.

Wauconda Cruise Night: 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 21, at 101 N. Main St., Wauconda. Family-friendly cruise nights are free to exhibitors and attendees. Main Street will be closed to traffic from Route 176 to Bangs Street. Free. www.waucondacruisenight.com.

Downers Grove Park District Summer Concert Series: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 21, at Veterans Memorial Pavilion in Fishel Park, on Grove Street in Downers Grove. Food, wine and beer available for purchase starting at 6 p.m. Bring a lawn chair, blankets, food and nonalcoholic beverages. The Rhythm Rockets will perform 1940s-'50s jazz and R&B. Free. www.dgparks.org.

Huntley Concerts in the Parks: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 21, at Huntley Town Square on Coral Street, Huntley. The Four C Notes will perform. Free. www.huntley.il.us.

Cruise Night at Iron Gate Motor Plaza: 5:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 22, at Iron Gate Motor Condos, 2104 Ferry Road, Naperville. Meet fellow car enthusiasts for music, cars and food trucks. Free; donations benefit Cal's Angels to end Pediatric Cancer. www.irongatemotorcondos.com.

Cary Cruise Nights: 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 22, on West Main Street and Jandus Road off Route 14, Cary. Call Cary Grove Area Chamber of Commerce at (847) 639-2800. Free. www.carygrovechamber.com.

Itasca Family Concert Series: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 22, at the Depot Museum, 101 N. Catalpa, Itasca. Swing Forward will perform jazz and swing. Bring lawn chairs or blankets and a snack and drink basket. It will be canceled if there is inclement weather. www.itascaparkdistrict.com.

History Alive!: 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 23, at First Division Museum at Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Dress in the uniform and equipment of a soldier from the American Revolution. Interact with artifacts, crafts and games from the time period. Free with $5 paid parking. www.fdmuseum.org.

Expect to see lots of cosplay during Wizard World Comic Con Chicago when it returns to Rosemont next week. - Courtesy of Wizard World

Wizard World Comic Con: 4 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 23; noon to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 24; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 26, at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N. River Road, Rosemont. Comic book and other pop culture panels, vendors and events. Planned celebrity guests include Karl Urban, Michael Rooker, Gillian Anderson, David Duchovny, Ernie Hudson, Henry Winkler and many more. wizardworld.com/comiccon/chicago

Food Truck Thursdays With Music In The Park: 4:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 23, at Jens Jensen Park, 486 Roger Williams Ave., Highland Park. Diners are invited to enjoy a variety of food and drinks from a rotating series of food trucks every week, along with beverages from local restaurants. Music from Ben Tatar & The Tatar Totts from 5 to 6:30 p.m. and Spare Parts from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Free admission. cityhpil.com/thingstodo.

Cruisin' Nights & Street Fair: 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 23, on Cass Avenue in downtown Westmont. Classic cars, live music, theme nights, food vendors and more along three blocks. Free. westmontevents.com/streetfair.

Barrington Cruise Night: 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 23, at 208 S. Cook St., Barrington. Classic cars, food trucks, and the Barrington Bank & Trust Family Zone featuring kids' games, face painting, live performances and more. www.barrington-il.gov.

Addison Rock 'N' Wheels: 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 23, at Village Green, 1 Friendship Plaza, Addison. Free entertainment, Bike and Car Cruise Night, kids' rides and food from Addison restaurants. Cruise Night closes at 7:30 p.m. or when the street is full. Historical museum open house and craft show from 6 to 8 p.m. www.ithappensinaddison.com.

Geneva Classic Car Shows: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 23, at the Kane County Courthouse parking lot, 100 S. Third St., Geneva. Check out the antique, custom build, muscle and sport cars. Enjoy treats and a DJ. Downtown shops, pubs and eateries stay open late. Free. www.genevachamber.com.

Rockin' In The Park 2018: 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 23, at Parkway Bank Park, 5501 Park Place, Rosemont. Think Floyd USA will perform. Food and beverage tents on the park's lawn and a musical fireworks display after the show. www.ParkwayBankPark.com.

It's Thursday Concert Series: 7:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 23, at the Antioch Bandshell, 900 Skidmore Drive, Antioch. The GooRoos will perform. The "Does Antioch Got Talent?" competition will showcase performers from across Lake County in a talent show variety format before the concert series at 7 p.m. www.antioch.il.gov.