What we're watching today: The most stressful part of the start of school

 
Daily Herald Report
Updated 8/14/2018 12:37 PM
This isn't new, but it is funny and very timely with the kids starting back to school this week in a lot of towns. And after watching it you will never hear the word kindergartner the same again.

