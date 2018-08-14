Sound check: 'Walk on the Ocean' with Toad

Toad in town

Toad the Wet Sprocket, the California band that reached critical mass on the airwaves in the early to mid-'90s, formed a cornerstone to my college and post-college soundtrack. While guitar-heavy alternative rock was quickly taking over big music festivals, Toad's use of mandolin partnered with Glen Phillips' upbeat but haunting vocals on loves lost, friendships found and spirituality pondered solidified Toad's often low-key but solid place in '90s pop culture. Radio-friendly hits "All I Want," "Fall Down" and "Walk on the Ocean," partnered with the band's inclusion in TV shows and cult flicks "So I Married an Axe Murderer" and "Empire Records," created a figurative time machine, taking me back to those years every time I stumble across a track. "I Will Not Take These Things for Granted" still gives me a chill when I hear it. Catch the band when it plays Chicago's Park West with singer-songwriter Megan Slankard. 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18, at Park West, 322 W. Armitage Ave., Chicago. $40-$119.49. (773) 929-1322 or parkwestchicago.com.

90s Palooza Vol. 2

More than two decades later, it's still easy to look back and see the iconic era of music the '90s brought to the world. BaseCamp Pub taps into that with the second edition of its 90s Palooza music festival this weekend, featuring Linkin Experience, There Goes the Neighborhood, St. Jimmy, Too Fighters, Johnny Don't, Big Bang Baby and more tribute acts all day on two stages. 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 18, at BaseCamp Pub, 5750 Lakeside Drive, Lisle. $10-$15. (331) 777-4712 or ticketweb.com. (See the Facebook event page for details.)

Legendary singer Gladys Knight performs at RiverEdge Park's outdoor stage with The O'Jays Saturday. Aug. 18, in Aurora. - Associated Press

Grammy-winning singer Gladys Knight ("Midnight Train to Georgia," "Every Beat of My Heart") brings her gospel, pop and R&B hits to Aurora for an outdoor show with the legendary O'Jays ("Love Train"). 7:30 p.m. (gates open at 5:30 p.m.) Saturday, Aug. 18, at RiverEdge Park, 360 N. Broadway St., Aurora. $25 for general admission; $30-$200 for reserved seating. (630) 896-6666 or riveredgeaurora.com.

Eddie Vedder and Pearl Jam play two nights at Chicago's Wrigley Field Saturday and Monday, Aug. 18 and 20. - Associated Press

When the grunge movement took over music in the early '90s, Pearl Jam ("Jeremy," "Even Flow," "Daughter," "Alive") was one of the bands riding the crest of the wave all the way to the rock charts. Catch them when they bring those hits and more for two of the biggest outdoor shows left in the season. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18, and Monday, Aug. 20, at Wrigley Field, 1060 W. Addison St., Chicago. Tickets are sold out at mlb.com, but seats are still available through third-party vendors.

Keith Urban

New Zealand country superstar Keith Urban ("Blue Ain't Your Color," "Somebody Like You") heads to Tinley Park's Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre with country pop artist Kelsea Ballerini for the "Graffiti U World Tour." 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18, at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, 19100 Ridgeland Ave., Tinley Park. $28-$107. (800) 745-3000 or livenation.com.

Cake & Ben Folds

Alternative rock band Cake ("The Distance," "Rock 'n' Roll Lifestyle") and piano-driven power-pop artist Ben Folds ("Rockin' the Suburbs," "Not the Same") share the bill at Ravinia Festival for a midweek nostalgia extravaganza. 6:30 p.m. (gates open at 4 p.m.) Wednesday, Aug. 22, at Ravinia Festival, 418 Sheridan Road, Highland Park. $38-$80. (847) 266-5100 or ravinia.org.

• Brian Shamie is a Daily Herald multiplatform editor and local music fanboy. You can follow him on Twitter at @thatshamieguy. Listen to Brian's "2018 Chicago Sound Check Vol. 6" Spotify playlist for a sampling of some of the local bands he's written about recently for the Daily Herald.