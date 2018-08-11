Weekend picks: Celebrate Whitney Houston at Rosemont Theatre

Courtesy of Steve DraperBelinda Davids stars in "The Greatest Love of All: The Whitney Houston Show," at the Rosemont Theatre on Saturday, Aug. 11.

Pop diva tribute

Australian singer Belinda Davids stars in "The Greatest Love of All: The Whitney Houston Show." Enjoy pop hits such as "Greatest Love of All," "I Have Nothing" and more on Saturday at the Rosemont Theatre, 5400 N. River Road, Rosemont. $25-$75. (800) 745-3000 or rosemonttheatre.com. 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11

Fun up north

Gurnee Days return in their 46th incarnation with lots of rides, food, concerts and more starting Thursday at Viking Park, 4374 Old Grand Ave., Gurnee. Free admission. (847) 623-7788 or gurneedays.com. 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11; and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 12

Franks and fun

Commemorate the 125th anniversary of Vienna Franks with the Chicago Hot Dog Festival this weekend at Stockton and LaSalle Drive, Chicago, near the Chicago History Museum. $5 suggested donation ($20 for a family). (312) 642-4600 or chicagohotdogfest.org. 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 12

Fab four worship

The Fest for Beatles Fans returns this weekend with plenty of concerts, merchandise sales and more at the Hyatt Regency O'Hare, 9300 Bryn Mawr Ave., Rosemont. $54-$79 daily admission; $199 three-day pass. (847) 696-1234 or (866) 843-3378 or thefest.com. Noon to midnight Saturday, Aug. 11; noon to 11 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 12

Racing spotlight

The payout is big at the 36th running of the Arlington Million, which also features a concert by country star Eric Paslay on Saturday at the Arlington International Racecourse, 2200 W. Euclid Ave., Arlington Heights. $30; $5 youth. (847) 385-7500 or arlingtonpark.com. First gate: 12:15 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11

Solo comic

Catch up with comedian and former Chicagoan Godfrey ("Soul Plane," "Zoolander") when he returns to do standup sets at the Improv Comedy Showcase, 5 Woodfield Road, Schaumburg. $17-$19 plus a two-item purchase. (630) 240-2001 or chicago.improv.com. 7 and 9:15 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11; and 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 12

Jay-Z & Beyoncé

On the heels of their June release of the collaborative album "Everything Is Love," singer Beyoncé and rapper Jay-Z share the stage again when they bring their "On the Run II Tour" to Chicago at Soldier Field. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11, at Soldier Field, 1410 Museum Campus Drive, Chicago. Tickets start at $49. (800) 745-3000 or ticketmaster.com.

Side Street battle finale

All summer long, Side Street Studio Arts has been hosting its Battle of the Bands, paring 16 local bands down to the final two -- Sunday Cruise and New Nights. Catch sets from both, find a new favorite and help pick the winner at the Side Street Studios in Elgin. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11, at Side Street Studio Arts, 15 Ziegler Court, Elgin. $5 suggested donation. (847) 429-2276 or sidestreetstudioarts.org.

'All Black Everything'

This week, The Comedy Shrine's standup showcase features an all African-American lineup. Hosted by Ronnie Ray and Mitch, "The All Black Everything Show" features headliner Em Brown and guest comedians Billy DiAngelo and Netra. 8 and 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11, at 4034 Fox Valley Center Drive, Aurora. $20, plus a two beverage minimum. (630) 585-0300 or comedyshrine.com.

'Counting Stars'

Rock out to the band OneRepublic ("Apologize," "Secrets") when it performs in concert on Saturday at RiverEdge Park, 360 N. Broadway, Aurora. $58-$395; $43 general admission. (630) 896-6666 or riveredgeaurora.com. 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11

Music & comedy

Comic stars Steve Martin and Martin Short team up again for a night of music and humor called "An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life" on Sunday at the Ravinia Festival, 418 Sheridan Road, Highland Park. $100-$140 pavilion seating; $49-$54 lawn seating. (847) 266-5100 or ravinia.org. 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 12

Concert highlights

• Macaroni Soup!: 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 11, at Mount Prospect Public Library, 10 S. Emerson St., Mount Prospect. Free. (847) 253-5675 or mppl.org.

• French Picnic Under the Stars featuring the Chicago Elite Orchestra: 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11, at Cantigny Park, 1s151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. $12-$15; $15 parking per car. (630) 260-8218 or cantigny.org.

• Four C Notes: 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11, at Robert O. Atcher Municipal Center, 101 Schaumburg Court, Schaumburg. Free. (847) 490-7020.

• The Gaslight Anthem "10th Anniversary of 'The '59 Sound'," Matt Mays, Joe Sib (comedy set): 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11, at Riviera Theatre, 4746 N. Racine Ave., Chicago. $38. (773) 275-6800 or rivieratheatre.com.

• CSO -- Italian Opera Favorites: 7:30 p.m. (gates at 5 p.m.) Saturday, Aug. 11, at Ravinia Festival, 200 Ravinia Park Road, Highland Park. $10-$75. (847) 266-5100 or ravinia.org.

• The Powdered Toast Men: 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11, at Global Brew Tap House, 2100 Prairie St., St. Charles. (630) 549-0397 or globalbrew.com.

• Purple Masquerade -- A Prince Tribute: 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11, at RocHaus, 96 W. Main St., West Dundee. $20-$40. (815) 482-2870 or rochaus.com.

• Slaughter, Autograph: 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11, at Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. $39-$69. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com.

• Fletcher Rockwell: 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11, at FitzGerald's Nightclub, 6615 Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. Free. (708) 788-2118 or fitzgeraldsnightclub.com.

• Weekend Crush, The Wild: 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11, at Nevin's Brewing Company, 12337 Route 59, Plainfield. $5. (815) 436-3900 or nevinsbrewing.com.

• The Billy Martin Band: 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11, at Old Towne, 40W290 La Fox Road, St. Charles. (630) 513-4240 or otpwasco.com.

• Product of Hate, Chains Over Razors, No Conviction: 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11, at BrauerHouse, 1000 N. Rohlwing Road, Lombard. $8-$10. (630) 495-2141 or brauerhouse.com.

• Twenty Over: 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11, at Lamplighter Inn, 60 N. Bothwell St., Palatine. $3. (847) 991-2420 or lamplighters.com.

• Guitarra Azul: 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 12, at Kracklauer Park, 100 N. Seymour Ave., Mundelein. Free. (847) 949-3226.

• Millennium Park Summer Music Series -- Whitney, NE-HI: 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 12, at Millennium Park Jay Pritzker Pavilion, 201 E. Randolph St., Chicago. Free. cityofchicago.org.

• Chris Isaak: 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 12, at North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. $76-$92. (847) 679-9501 or northshorecenter.org.

• Infinity Spree, Tough 'Ombres, Chaos in Creation: 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 12, at Elbo Room, 2871 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. $9. (773) 549-5549 or elboroomlive.com.

• Michale Graves: 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 12, at BrauerHouse, 1000 N. Rohlwing Road, Lombard. $10. (630) 495-2141 or brauerhouse.com.

• Tinariwen, AfroZep: 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 13, at Thalia Hall, 1807 S. Allport St., Chicago. $28-$45. (312) 526-3851 or thaliahallchicago.com.

• Triii, The Singers, Golds, Vehicle, Isa & Alex, Lorenzo Esposito: 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 13, at Elbo Room, 2871 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. $10. (773) 549-5549 or elboroomlive.com.

• DUPAGE Band Concert: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 14, at Huntley Town Square, 11704 Coral St., Huntley. Free. huntleychamber.chambermaster.com.

• Michael Feinstein and Kristin Chenoweth: 8 p.m. (gates at 5 p.m.) Tuesday, Aug. 14, at Ravinia Festival, 200 Ravinia Park Road, Highland Park. $25-$90. (847) 266-5100 or ravinia.org.

• Pirates Over 40 -- Arbor Music & More: 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 15, at The Morton Arboretum, 4100 Route 53, Lisle. $10. (630) 968-0074 or mortonarb.org.

• The Glen Ellyn Jazz Ensemble ­-- Jazz in the Park: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 15, at Lake Ellyn Park, 645 Lenox Road, Glen Ellyn. Free. (630) 858-2462 or gepark.org.

• CSO -- Vertigo: 8 p.m. (gates at 5 p.m.) Wednesday, Aug. 15, at Ravinia Festival, 200 Ravinia Park Road, Highland Park. $25-$90. (847) 266-5100 or ravinia.org.

• Sam Smith "The Thrill Of It All Tour": 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 15, at United Center, 1901 W. Madison, Chicago. $35-$125. (800) 745-3000 or unitedcenter.com.

• Downers Groove: 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 15, at aliveOne, 2683 N. Halsted St., Chicago. (773) 348-9800 or aliveone.com.

• Incite, Aethere, Everything Must Die: 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 15, at BrauerHouse, 1000 N. Rohlwing Road, Lombard. $10-$12. (630) 495-2141 or brauerhouse.com.

• Klez on the Lake with Maxwell Street: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 16, at North Suburban Synagogue Beth El, 1175 Sheridan Road, Highland Park. $36. brownpapertickets.com.

• Sushi Roll: 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 16, at NEWCITY, 1457 N. Halsted, Chicago. Free. (773) 969-5200 or experiencenewcity.com.

• Naperville Municipal Band Joint Big Band Concert: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 16, at Community Concert Center, 55 Concert Lane, Naperville. Free. (630) 778-9994 or napervilleband.org.

• Felix and Fingers Dueling Pianos: 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 16, at Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake. $10-$15. (815) 356-9212 or rauecenter.org.

• Michael Angelo Batio, Dead Harvest: 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 16, at Beat Kitchen, 2100 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago. $12. (773) 281-4444 or beatkitchen.com.

