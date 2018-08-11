Author events: Arne Duncan, Kevin O'Brien make local appearances

hello

Former U.S. Secretary of Education Arne Duncan will discuss his new book during a luncheon Wednesday, Aug. 15, at the University Club of Chicago. Associated Press File Photo

Rochelle Distelheim: 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 12, at The Book Stall, 811 Elm St., Winnetka, (847) 446-8880 or thebookstall.com/. Highland Park resident Rochelle Distelheim, 90, shares her debut novel, "Sadie in Love." Her novel takes us back to the world of struggling Jewish immigrants on New York City's Lower East Side. The novel had a previous life as the musical theater piece "Love Knots," which ran every weekend for an entire summer to standing-room-only audiences at the Piven Theatre in Evanston.

Kristan Higgins: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 14, at Anderson's Bookshop, 5112 Main St., Downers Grove, (630) 963-2665 or andersonsbookshop.com/. Meet New York Times best-selling author Kristan Higgins when she discusses and signs "Good Luck With That." This free event is open to the public. To join the signing line, purchase the book from Anderson's.

Arne Duncan: Noon to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 15, at the University Club of Chicago, 76 E. Monroe, Chicago. Former U.S. Secretary of Education Arne Duncan will discuss his new book, "How Schools Work: An Inside Account of Failure and Success From One of the Nation's Longest-Serving Secretaries of Education," during a luncheon. For reservations or to order an autographed book, call sponsor The Book Stall at (847) 446-8880 or see thebookstall.com/.

Mark Edward Langley: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 15, at Anderson's Bookshop, 123 W. Jefferson Ave., Naperville, (630) 355-2665 or andersonsbookshop.com/. Mark Edward Langley will discuss his latest thriller, "Path of the Dead," with Libby Hellmann. This free event is open to the public. To join the signing line, purchase the book from Anderson's.

Kevin O'Brien talks about his book "They Won't Be Hurt" Thursday, Aug. 16, at The Book Stall. - Courtesy of The Book Stall

Kevin O'Brien: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 16, at The Book Stall, 811 Elm St., Winnetka, (847) 446-8880 or thebookstall.com/. Best-selling author and graduate of New Trier High School, Kevin O'Brien will discuss and sign copies of his new thriller, "They Won't be Hurt." This event is free and open to the public.

Chloe Neill: 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 16, at Anderson's Bookshop, 123 W. Jefferson Ave., Naperville, (630) 355-2665 or andersonsbookshop.com/. Meet New York Times best-selling fantasy writer Chloe Neill when she presents and signs the first in her "Heirs of Chicagoland" series, "Wild Hunger." This free event is open to the public. To join the signing line, purchase the book from Anderson's.

Juliet McDaniel: 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18, at The Book Cellar, 4736-38 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago, (773) 293-2665 or bookcellarinc.com/. Chicago author Juliet McDaniel will discuss her first novel, "Mr. & Mrs. American Pie."