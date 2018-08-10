5 ideas for this weekend in the suburbs

Andrew Freeman of South Elgin samples a beer from Wild Onion Brewing in Barrington during last year's Elgin Craft Beer Festival. Daily Herald File Photo 2017

Megan Lange of Scorched Earth Brewery in Algonquin holds up one of the brews at the 2017 Elgin Craft Beer Festival. Daily Herald File Photo 2017

If you like craft beer, The Beatles, OneRepublic, all things French, and Steve Martin and Martin Short, then this weekend should be a treat. Here are five ideas for how to have a fun Saturday and Sunday in the suburbs.

Elgin Craft Beer Fest

Sample among 60 craft beers, ciders and other specialty drinks, plus enjoy food and entertainment on the Riverside Promenade, 100 S. Riverside Drive, Elgin. Tickets cost $40 for general admission or $60 for VIP entry in advance; $5 more at the gate. www.elgincraftbeerfest.com. VIP admission from noon to 1 p.m., general admission from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11.

Fest for Beatles Fans

The Fest for Beatles Fans returns this weekend with plenty of concerts, merchandise sales and more at the Hyatt Regency O'Hare, 9300 Bryn Mawr Ave., Rosemont. $54-$79 daily admission. (847) 696-1234, (866) 843-3378 or thefest.com. Noon to midnight Saturday, Aug. 11, and noon to 11 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 12.

OneRepublic at RiverEdge Park

Ryan Tedder and OneRepublic perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11, at Aurora's RiverEdge Park. - Associated Press, 2018

Rock out to OneRepublic ("Apologize," "Secrets") when the band performs at RiverEdge Park, 360 N. Broadway, Aurora. $58-$395; $43 general admission. (630) 896-6666 or riveredgeaurora.com. 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11.

French Connection Day

If you love all things French, then head to Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton, for a France-inspired festival featuring music, art, food and family activities. Enjoy a beer and wine garden from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free admission; $10 parking. cantigny.org. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 12.

Steve Martin and Martin Short at Ravinia

Steve Martin, left, and Martin Short perform together again Sunday, Aug. 12, at Ravinia. - Associated Press, 2017

Comic stars Steve Martin and Martin Short team up again for a night of music and humor called "An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life" at the Ravinia Festival, 418 Sheridan Road, Highland Park. $100-$140 pavilion seating; $49-$54 lawn seating. (847) 266-5100 or ravinia.org. 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 12.