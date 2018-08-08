Hanover Park Family Fest returns to celebrate village's 60th

Hanover Park is bringing back its Family Fest this weekend after a 10-year absence to help celebrate the village's 60th anniversary.

Bands 7th heaven, Modern Day Romeos and Rico are headlining, joining a business expos, food vendors and plenty of family activities.

The fest was last held 10 years ago for the village's 50th birthday. This year's celebration will be from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. at the Hanover Park Park District Community Center & Park, 191 Walnut Ave., and will provide entertainment and educational opportunities for about 1,000 expected guests, Village manager David Webb said.

"During the early hours, it's definitely family-oriented, and as we move through the day it becomes fun for all ages," he said.

Hanover Park officially turns 60 on Aug. 14. A series of events have been held throughout the year for the occasion, and the Family Fest will top off the celebrations, according to Webb.

Other events have included the Hanover Park Reads program. On Saturday, mobile libraries provided by Schaumburg and Poplar Creek libraries will be parked at the fest, and representatives will read portions of a book from the program, called 'Dear Primo.' Free copies of the summer reading books will be given away.

The fest also will feature children's activities, including face painters, a balloon artist, a magician, petting zoo and a photo booth. Adults can learn about local commerce with the 41 registered booths at the business exposition.

Hanover Park adopted the slogan "America's global village" at the dawn of their 60th year, and that will be reflected Saturday with a performance by the Grupo Folklorico Quetzal dancers, a Latin American folkloric dance troupe.

"We wanted some ethnic flavor. We are a global village," Webb said.

Food vendors reflect the global emphasis, too. Mexican food will join Italian and American fare to fuel the fest's visitors, who can also stop by the Lions Club Food and Beer Tent.

The fest will end with performances by Rico from 3-4:30 p.m., Modern Day Romeos from 5:15-7:15 p.m., and fan-favorite 7th heaven from 8-10 p.m.

"We have a great lineup of bands, which should bring lots of people to the fest," Webb said.