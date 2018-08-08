Best bets: The bugle sounds for the Arlington Million

Racing spotlight

The payout is big at the 36th running of the Arlington Million, which also features a concert by country star Eric Paslay on Saturday at the Arlington International Racecourse, 2200 W. Euclid Ave., Arlington Heights. $30; $5 youth. (847) 385-7500 or arlingtonpark.com. First gate: 12:15 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11

Franks and fun

Commemorate the 125th anniversary of Vienna Franks with the Chicago Hot Dog Festival this weekend at Stockton and LaSalle Drive, Chicago, near the Chicago History Museum. $5 suggested donation ($20 for a family). (312) 642-4600 or chicagohotdogfest.org. 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Aug. 10 and 11; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 12

Fab four worship

The Fest for Beatles Fans returns this weekend with plenty of concerts, merchandise sales and more at the Hyatt Regency O'Hare, 9300 Bryn Mawr Ave., Rosemont. $54-$79 daily admission; $199 three-day pass. (847) 696-1234 or (866) 843-3378 or thefest.com. 5 p.m. to midnight, Friday, Aug. 10; noon to midnight Saturday, Aug. 11; noon to 11 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 12

Recapturing childhood

Adults over the age of 21 get to take over the Children's Garden with the return of the Grown-Up Play Date. The event includes a complimentary drink and dancing tonight at the Morton Arboretum, 4100 Illinois Route 53, Lisle. $30 (includes drink ticket). (630) 725-2066 or mortonarb.org. 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 10

Pop diva tribute

Australian singer Belinda Davids stars in "The Greatest Love of All: The Whitney Houston Show." Enjoy pop hits such as "Greatest Love of All," "I Have Nothing" and more on Saturday at the Rosemont Theatre, 5400 N. River Road, Rosemont. $25-$75. (800) 745-3000 or rosemonttheatre.com. 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11

'Counting Stars'

Rock out to the band OneRepublic ("Apologize," "Secrets") when it performs in concert on Saturday at RiverEdge Park, 360 N. Broadway, Aurora. $58-$395; $43 general admission. (630) 896-6666 or riveredgeaurora.com. 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11

Music & comedy

Comic stars Steve Martin and Martin Short team up again for a night of music and humor called "An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life" on Sunday at the Ravinia Festival, 418 Sheridan Road, Highland Park. $100-$140 pavilion seating; $49-$54 lawn seating. (847) 266-5100 or ravinia.org. 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 12

'Coco' and more

The Kids' Party in the Park features games, a puppet show and a screening of the Disney/Pixar Academy Award-winning animated feature "Coco" at Main Beach, 300 Lakeshore Drive, Crystal Lake. Free. crystallakeparks.org. 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 10