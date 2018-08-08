 
Music

Best bets: The bugle sounds for the Arlington Million

 
Scott C. Morgan
 
 
Updated 8/8/2018 5:57 AM
  • The Arlington Million returns to Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights on Saturday, Aug. 11.

Racing spotlight

The payout is big at the 36th running of the Arlington Million, which also features a concert by country star Eric Paslay on Saturday at the Arlington International Racecourse, 2200 W. Euclid Ave., Arlington Heights. $30; $5 youth. (847) 385-7500 or arlingtonpark.com. First gate: 12:15 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11

Franks and fun

Commemorate the 125th anniversary of Vienna Franks with the Chicago Hot Dog Festival this weekend at Stockton and LaSalle Drive, Chicago, near the Chicago History Museum. $5 suggested donation ($20 for a family). (312) 642-4600 or chicagohotdogfest.org. 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Aug. 10 and 11; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 12

Fab four worship

The Fest for Beatles Fans returns this weekend with plenty of concerts, merchandise sales and more at the Hyatt Regency O'Hare, 9300 Bryn Mawr Ave., Rosemont. $54-$79 daily admission; $199 three-day pass. (847) 696-1234 or (866) 843-3378 or thefest.com. 5 p.m. to midnight, Friday, Aug. 10; noon to midnight Saturday, Aug. 11; noon to 11 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 12

Recapturing childhood

Adults over the age of 21 get to take over the Children's Garden with the return of the Grown-Up Play Date. The event includes a complimentary drink and dancing tonight at the Morton Arboretum, 4100 Illinois Route 53, Lisle. $30 (includes drink ticket). (630) 725-2066 or mortonarb.org. 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 10

Pop diva tribute

Australian singer Belinda Davids stars in "The Greatest Love of All: The Whitney Houston Show." Enjoy pop hits such as "Greatest Love of All," "I Have Nothing" and more on Saturday at the Rosemont Theatre, 5400 N. River Road, Rosemont. $25-$75. (800) 745-3000 or rosemonttheatre.com. 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11

'Counting Stars'

Rock out to the band OneRepublic ("Apologize," "Secrets") when it performs in concert on Saturday at RiverEdge Park, 360 N. Broadway, Aurora. $58-$395; $43 general admission. (630) 896-6666 or riveredgeaurora.com. 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11

Music & comedy

Comic stars Steve Martin and Martin Short team up again for a night of music and humor called "An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life" on Sunday at the Ravinia Festival, 418 Sheridan Road, Highland Park. $100-$140 pavilion seating; $49-$54 lawn seating. (847) 266-5100 or ravinia.org. 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 12

'Coco' and more

The Kids' Party in the Park features games, a puppet show and a screening of the Disney/Pixar Academy Award-winning animated feature "Coco" at Main Beach, 300 Lakeshore Drive, Crystal Lake. Free. crystallakeparks.org. 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 10

