Weekend picks: Experience the magic at Faeries Festival

Kali Napoleon, of Lake Zurich, chases bubbles during a previous World of Faeries Festival in South Elgin. Daily Herald file photo

Magical meetup

The 14th Annual World of Faeries Festival features lots of enchanted family activities for those into various genres of fantasy fiction this weekend at Vasa Park, 35W217 Route 31, South Elgin. $11; $8 seniors; free for kids 12 and younger. theworldoffaeries.com. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 5

Sew good

Knitting and sewing hobbyists won't want to miss out on all the workshops and sales of the Stitches Midwest convention this weekend at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center Hotel, 1551 N. Thoreau Drive, Schaumburg. $12 one-day ticket; $18 two-day ticket; $24 three-day ticket. (847) 303-4100 or schaumburgconventioncenter.com or knittinguniverse.com/stitches. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 5

Eastern orientation

See sumo wrestlers, traditional Thai dancing, Korean drummers and more at the Destination Asia Festival this weekend at the Morton Arboretum, 4100 Illinois Route 53, Lisle. $15; $13 seniors; $10 kids 2-17. (630) 968-0074 or mortonarb.org. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 5

'Haymarket' transfer

Underscore Theatre Company transfers its hit production of "Haymarket," a musical about Chicago's infamous 1886 riot by writer/lyricist Alex Higgin-Houser and composer David Kornfeld, to Theater Wit for a four-week run. The original, 12-person cast of actor-musicians return for the remount of the folk-inspired musical, which tells the story of a labor protest that turned deadly and resulted in a highly prejudicial trial that resulted in eight convictions and the execution of four defendants. "Haymarket" is a retooled version of Higgin-Houser and Kornfeld's 2016 show "Haymarket: The Anarchist's Songbook." 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 5, at 1229 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago. $30-$45. (773) 975-8150 or underscoretheatre.org.

New China Festival

Silk Road Rising, a Chicago ensemble founded by Mount Prospect native Jamil Khoury and Malik Gillani, present a series of staged readings of plays by contemporary playwrights from the Chinese-speaking world as part of its New China Festival. Featured plays include Ruoxin Xu's "Speaking as Then" about a young man who returns to China several years after he immigrated to the U.S.; Gao Xingjian's "Dialogue & Rebuttal" about two stranded strangers who have only each other for company; and Stan Lai's "Sand on a Distant Star" about a woman convinced her missing husband, who has been gone 20 years, was abducted by aliens. Staged readings begin at 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 5, at the Chicago Temple, 77 W. Washington St., Chicago. The readings run Saturdays and Sundays through Aug. 19. $10. (312) 857-1234 or silkroadrising.org.

Josh Turner

Southern charmer Josh Turner brings his award-winning catalog of traditional country rock -- including hits from last year's Billboard No. 1 release, "Deep South" -- to Waukegan's Genesee Theatre this weekend. 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 5, at the Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. $30-$58. (800) 982-2787 or geneseetheatre.com.

Hit maker

Marvel at the many popular song creations penned by Canadian songwriter and performer David Foster ("Glory of Love," "I Have Nothing") via his "Hitman Tour" at the Ravinia Festival, 418 Sheridan Road, Highland Park. $70-$80; $27-$32 lawn seating. (847) 266-5100 or ravinia.org. 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 5

Concert Highlights

• Bluegrass Brunch with The Hogmires: 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 5, at Durty Nellie's, 180 N. Smith St., Palatine. Free. (847) 358-9150 or durtynellies.com.

• Cajun Vagabonds: 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 5, at Kracklauer Park, 100 N. Seymour Ave., Mundelein. Free. (847) 949-3226.

• Over the Sun, Jack the Acquaintance, Meghan & Caitlin, Matt & Rudy, White Hen, Seamus Delaney: 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 5, at Q Bar Glendale Heights, 2240 Bloomingdale Road, Glendale Heights. $5. (630) 893-9346 or qbarglendaleheights.com.

• D Campbell's "Blue Ruin Summer Tour" with Tree, Aviation & The War, The Jon Rand Band: 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 5, at Main Venue, 2871 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. $9. (773) 549-5549 or elboroomlive.com.

• 1976: 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 6, at Schaumburg Town Square, corner of Schaumburg and Roselle roads, Schaumburg. Free. (847) 923-3120 or SchaumburgLibrary.org.

• Axios, Time Keeper, The Requirements, Big Sky Hunters, Creature Creator: 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 6, at Underground Lounge, 952 W. Newport Ave., Chicago. $10-$12. (773) 871-4343 or theulchicago.com.

• Thomas Hampson and Luca Pisaroni "No Tenors Allowed": 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 7, at Ravinia Festival, 200 Ravinia Park Road, Highland Park. $10-$60. (847) 266-5100 or ravinia.org.

• Zydeco Voodoo: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 7, at Wheaton Public Library, 225 N. Cross St., Wheaton. Free. wheatonlibrary.org.

• Butcher Babies, Hyro The Hero, Tetrarch, Bullet To The Heart: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 7, at The Forge, 22 W. Cass St., Joliet. $15-$45. (815) 280-5246 or theforgelive.com.

• Carver Commodore, The Off Days, Superkick: 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 7, at Tonic Room, 2447 N. Halsted St., Chicago. $8. (773) 248-8400 or tonicroom.ticketfly.com.

• Bonnie Koloc and Howard Levy: 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 8, at Ravinia Festival, 200 Ravinia Park Road, Highland Park. $10-$60. (847) 266-5100 or ravinia.org.

• Blacktop Mojo, Bullet To The Heart, Skinwalker: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 8, at Subterranean, 2011 W. North Ave., Chicago. $12. (773) 278-6600 or subt.net.

• Arlingtones: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 8, at North School Park, 410 N. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights. ahpd.org.

• The Retrovales, Patrick Bale & The Pale Ales, Modest Johnson: 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 8, at Silvie's Lounge, 192 W. Irving Park Road, Chicago. $10. (773) 871-6239 or silvieslounge.com.

• Allegro Community Chorus: 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 8, at Fred P. Hall Amphitheater, 256 E. Palatine Road, Palatine. Free. (847) 496-6237 or palatineparks.org.

• JJ Grey & Mofro, Blackberry Smoke: 6:30 p.m. (gates at 4:30) Thursday, Aug. 9, at Gallagher Way, 3635 N. Clark St., Chicago. $30. (773) 388-8260 or gallagherway.com.

• Friday Pilots Club, Out the Car Window, The King of Mars: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 9, at Subterranean, 2011 W. North Ave., Chicago. $10. (773) 278-6600 or subt.net or ticketweb.com.

