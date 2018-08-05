Author events: Meet Colleen Hoover, Laurell K. Hamilton at Naperville appearances

hello

Meet Colleen Hoover when she signs "All Your Perfects" Sunday, Aug. 5, in Naperville. Courtesy of Chad Griffith

Local Author Showcase: 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 5, at Anderson's Bookshop, 123 W. Jefferson Ave., Naperville, (630) 355-2665, andersonsbookshop.com/. Local authors Susan Miura ("Healer") and Patricia Karwatowicz ("HP Who's He?") will share and sign their new books. Free. To join the signing line, purchase one of the books from Anderson's.

Louise Phipps Senft: 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 5, at The Book Stall, 811 Elm St., Winnetka, (847) 446-8880, thebookstall.com/. Louise Phipps Senft discusses her new book, "Being Relational: The Seven Ways to Quality Interaction and Lasting Change."

"All Your Perfects" by Colleen Hoover

Colleen Hoover: 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 5, at Wentz Concert Hall, 171 E. Chicago Ave., on the campus of North Central College, Naperville. Meet New York Times best-selling author Colleen Hoover when she signs "All Your Perfects" (now in paperback). Tickets, which cost $19, include admittance for one, a copy of the new book handed to you at the event, a reserved place in the signing line, a photo of you and Hoover, a personalization in the new book only and a signature on any older title. Tickets are available at brownpapertickets.com/. Books purchased at other vendors will not be allowed in the signing line. For details, call sponsor Anderson's Bookshop at (630) 355-2665 or see andersonsbookshop.com/.

Colleen Gleason: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 7, at Cook Memorial Public Library, Cook Park Library, 413 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville, (847) 362-2330, cooklib.org/. Historical mystery author Colleen Gleason talks about "Murder in the Lincoln White House," her first book in her "Lincoln White House Mysteries" series. Suitable for teens and older. Books will be available for purchase from the Book Bin. Register at bit.ly/2msBDN0.

Anna Quinn: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 7, at Anderson's Bookshop, 123 W. Jefferson Ave., Naperville, (630) 355-2665, andersonsbookshop.com/. Anna Quinn will discuss her new book, "The Night Child," with Leslie Lindsay during this free book-signing event. To join the signing line, purchase the book from Anderson's.

Laurell K. Hamilton: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 8, at Meiley-Swallow Hall, 31 S. Ellsworth, on the campus of North Central College, Naperville. New York Times best-selling author Laurell K. Hamilton will present her latest in the Anita Blake "Vampire Hunter" series titled "Serpentine." Tickets, which cost $32, include admittance for one, a pre-signed copy of "Serpentine" handed to you when you arrive, a book talk and a reserved place in the photo line. For tickets, see laurellkhamiltonandersons.brownpapertickets.com/. Additional signed copies of "Serpentine" and the author's previous books will be available for sale at the event, which is sponsored by Anderson's Bookshop. For details, call (630) 355-2665 or see andersonsbookshop.com/.

Sara Raasch: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 9, at Anderson's Bookshop, 5112 Main St., Downers Grove, (630) 963-2665, andersonsbookshop.com/. New York Times best-selling author Sara Raasch will discuss her new young adult fantasy book, "These Rebel Waves," with moderator Madeleine Colis. Free. To join the signing line, purchase the book from Anderson's.

Kevin Allison: 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 9, at Anderson's Bookshop, 26 S. La Grange Road, La Grange, (708) 582-6353, andersonsbookshop.com/. "Risk" podcast host Kevin Allison will share his new book, "Risk!," during a presentation and book signing. Free. To join the signing line, purchase the book from Anderson's.

Naomi Novik: 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 9, at Anderson's Bookshop, 123 W. Jefferson Ave., Naperville, (630) 355-2665, andersonsbookshop.com/. New York Times best-selling author Naomi Novik will talk about "Spinning Silver," a fantasy retelling of Rumpelstiltskin. Free. To join the signing line, purchase the book from Anderson's.

Rebecca Elliott: 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 10, at the Evanston Public Library, 1703 Orrington, Evanston. The Book Stall is partnering with Evanston Public Library to provide a chance to meet author and illustrator Rebecca Elliott. She will be flying here from England to read from her latest "Owl Diaries" book, "Eva and the Lost Pony." She'll show how she draws Eva the Owl, answer audience questions and sign books. Free, but registration is required in person, at (847) 448-8610 or epl.org/events/meet-owl-diaries-author-rebecca-elliott/. This program is recommended for kids starting to read the earliest chapter books.