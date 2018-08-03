What we're watching today: Highlights from Thursday's Hall of Fame game
Updated 8/3/2018 10:55 AM
hello
Did you miss the Tyler Bray to Tanner Gentry touchdown pass in the 57th minutes of last night's Hall of Fame game? Worry not, here's a highlight package of the Chicago Bears versus the Baltimore Ravens to get you all caught up.
related
advertisement
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.