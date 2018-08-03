 
What we're watching today: Highlights from Thursday's Hall of Fame game

 
Daily Herald Report
Updated 8/3/2018 10:55 AM
  • Chicago Bears fullback Michael Burton scores on a pass reception against the Baltimore Ravens Thursday during the first half at the Pro Football Hall of Fame NFL game.

    Chicago Bears fullback Michael Burton scores on a pass reception against the Baltimore Ravens Thursday during the first half at the Pro Football Hall of Fame NFL game. Associated Press

Did you miss the Tyler Bray to Tanner Gentry touchdown pass in the 57th minutes of last night's Hall of Fame game? Worry not, here's a highlight package of the Chicago Bears versus the Baltimore Ravens to get you all caught up.

