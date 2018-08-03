5 ideas for this weekend in the suburbs

hello

George Thorogood & The Destroyers perform at RiverEdge Park in Aurora at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 4. Associated Press, 2015

How can it be August already? From Suburban Chicago's Got Talent top 10 show and finale to George Thorogood & The Destroyers, here are five ways to enjoy the warm weather this weekend. For more ideas, see dailyherald.com/calendar/.

McHenry County Fair

The McHenry County Fair promises plenty of farming exhibits, carnival rides, a rodeo, food and more at the McHenry County Fairgrounds, 11900 Country Club Road, Woodstock. $25 season pass; daily admission: $8; $5 seniors, veterans and kids ages 6-12. (815) 338-5315 or mchenrycountyfair.com. 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 4, and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 5.

- Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer, August 2017 Enjoy the Ferris wheel, cotton candy and more at the McHenry County Fair in Woodstock.

The Little Italy Fest-West features loads of Italian food, entertainment, games, activities and more at Centennial Park, 1776 W. Centennial Place, Addison. Plus, don't miss Suburban Chicago's Got Talent top 10 show and finale at 3 p.m. Saturday. Free. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com/onesti-festivals. Noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 4, and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 5.

Taste of Arlington Heights

The Taste of Arlington Heights, at Campbell Street and Vail Avenue, includes lots and lots of food and drinks, entertainment, a business expo and much more. It's hosted by the Arlington Heights Chamber of Commerce and the village of Arlington Heights. Free. business.arlingtonhcc.com. Noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 4.

George Thorogood & The Destroyers

Rock on with George Thorogood & The Destroyers when the band famed for songs such as "I Drink Alone" and "Move It on Over" performs at RiverEdge Park, 360 N. Broadway, Aurora. $20 general admission; $25-$155 reserved seating. (630) 896-6666 or riveredgeaurora.com. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 4.

Josh Turner

Southern charmer Josh Turner brings his award-winning catalog of traditional country rock -- including hits from last year's Billboard No. 1 release, "Deep South" -- to the Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. $30-$58. (800) 982-2787 or geneseetheatre.com. 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 5.