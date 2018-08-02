What we're watching today: 1,500 drones dance in sky to set world record
You might have seen the Intel drone light show during the Olympics, but they've ramped it up since then. Watch as they send up 1,500 drones to create a light show that rivals any fireworks you've ever seen. And they set a Guinness World Record!
