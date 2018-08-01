Dining out: Become a grill master at Schaumburg's new Weber Grill Academy

Learn a variety of grilling techniques at the new Weber Grill Academy, which opened this week in Schaumburg. Courtesy of Weber Grill

Weber Grill Academy

Up your grilling game this summer with help from the new Weber Grill Academy, opening Wednesday, Aug. 1, at the Schaumburg location. Located on a covered outdoor patio adjacent to the restaurant, classes will be available from March through early November (weather permitting). Learn how to grill on a variety of both gas and charcoal Weber grills. The first class, Burgers 1.0, runs from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 3. Learn how to make an Over the Top Bacon Burger, Grilled Russet Potatoes, a Turkey Burger, Grilled Guacamole and a Grilled Broccoli and Bacon Salad. It costs $50 per person and is limited to 20 participants. Advance registration is required. Upcoming class options include Surf & Turf 1.0 Aug. 11; Grate Grilled Pizza Aug. 17; Steaks 1.0 Aug. 18; Smoking 1.0 Aug. 19 and more. Weber Grill is at 1010 N. Meacham Road, Schaumburg, (847) 413-0800, webergrillrestaurant.com/schaumburg-events/.

Yoga & brunch

Get your Sunday off to a healthy start with a one-hour yoga class at 9 a.m. before indulging in bottomless brunch at Pinstripes in Oak Brook. The Aug. 5 class costs $5 and includes a complimentary mimosa and $5 off brunch, which is served until 2 p.m. Bring a yoga mat and water and arrive 15 minutes early. Register at pinstripes.com/oak-brook-illinois/event/yoga-brunch-5/. Pinstripes is at 7 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 575-8700, pinstripes.com/oak-brook-illinois/.

Shaw's Crab House Schaumburg is offering half-priced oysters on National Oyster Day Sunday, Aug. 5. - Courtesy of Anjali Pinto

Did you know that National Oyster Day is Sunday, Aug. 5? To honor the occasion, Shaw's Crab House Schaumburg is offering half-priced oysters and half-off bottles of wine all day Sunday. If beer is your preferred beverage, Shaw's is offering a new beer designed exclusively for the restaurant: the OB Tripel, a Belgian tripel that is brewed locally from Oyster Beer Co. The specialty brew will be half-off, too, pricing at $3.50 on Sunday. Shaw's Crab House is at 1900 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 517-2722, shawscrabhouse.com/.

Lolla BOGO

Heading to Lollapalooza this weekend? Hang on to your wristband through Monday, Aug. 6, when Chipotle is offering a BOGO deal just for showing your Lolla 2018 wristband. Stop by any Illinois, Wisconsin or Northwest Indiana Chipotle Monday to get a buy-one get-one-free burrito, bowl, salad or order of tacos. Limit one free item per customer with the purchase of an entree item of equal or greater value. That's it. Easy, right? Chipotle has locations throughout Chicago and the suburbs. chipotle.com/.

Wildfire in Oak Brook hosts a Lagunitas Brewing Co. beer dinner Monday, Aug. 6. - Courtesy of Anjali Pinto

Wildfire in Oak Brook turns 20 this year, so the restaurant is celebrating with a four-course Lagunitas Brewing Co. dinner at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 6. For $60, enjoy crispy firecracker shrimp and mini Mexican-style sausages paired with CitruSinensis pale ale; blackened swordfish with A Little Sumpin' Sumpin' Ale; pan-seared pork tenderloin medallions with Born Again Yesterday unfiltered ale; and chocolate-cherry bread pudding with Cherry Jane sour ale. Reservations required. Wildfire is at 232 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 586-9000, wildfirerestaurant.com/.

Murder mystery dinner

Put on your detective's hat and head to Francesca's Tavola in Arlington Heights for a night of mystery Thursday, Aug. 9. The dinner to die for begins at 6:30 p.m. with assorted crostini, followed by a dinner salad and then rigatoni con mozzarella, pollo alla Romana and salsiccie alla Romana served family-style. End on a sweet note with tiramisu. Pay close attention throughout the night as clues will be passed around during dinner. Tickets, which include the meal, coffee, hot and iced tea and soft drinks, cost $60 a person plus tax and gratuity. A cash bar will be available. Buy tickets at eventbrite.com/. Francesca's Tavola is at 208 S. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights, (847) 394-3950, miafrancesca.com/locations/profile/francescas-tavola-arlington-heights.