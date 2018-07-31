Feder: Charles Thomas quits WVON morning show: 'I'm getting my life back'
Updated 7/31/2018 8:53 AM
In the latest Chicago radio surprise, longtime political journalist Charles Thomas has resigned as co-host of Maze Jackson's morning show on WVON 1690-AM, the Midway Broadcasting African-American news/talk station, Robert Feder writes. Thomas quit days after Politico Illinois Playbook reported on connections between Jackson and a political consultant working for the reelection campaign of Governor Bruce Rauner. Get the full report and more Chicago media news at robertfeder.com.
