Feder: Charles Thomas quits WVON morning show: 'I'm getting my life back'

In the latest Chicago radio surprise, longtime political journalist Charles Thomas, right, has resigned as co-host of Maze Jackson's morning show on WVON 1690-AM. Courtesy of WVON

In the latest Chicago radio surprise, longtime political journalist Charles Thomas has resigned as co-host of Maze Jackson's morning show on WVON 1690-AM, the Midway Broadcasting African-American news/talk station, Robert Feder writes. Thomas quit days after Politico Illinois Playbook reported on connections between Jackson and a political consultant working for the reelection campaign of Governor Bruce Rauner. Get the full report and more Chicago media news at robertfeder.com.