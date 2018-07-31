5 things to do for $5 (or less) this week in the suburbs

In the Heights

Start getting excited for the Arlington Million next weekend by taking in lots of family-friendly activities at both the Mane Event and the Taste of Arlington Heights this weekend. There will be food, entertainment and more at the intersection of Vail and Campbell streets, Arlington Heights. Free. (847) 368-5000 or vah.com or business.arlingtonhcc.com. Mane Event: 5 to 11:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 3; Taste of Arlington Heights: Noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 4

Tribute time

Rock out to pop hits from the past four decades like "Rocket Man," "Movin' Out" and more with "Piano Men: A Tribute to Elton John and Billy Joel." The show is at College of DuPage's Lakeside Pavilion, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. Free. (630) 942-4000 or atthemac.org. 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 3

Arts outdoors

See and shop the wares of 75 artists, or just have fun with plenty of activities for the kids, at the Festival of the Arts this weekend at Cook Park, 413 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville. It's sponsored by the David Adler Music & Arts Center. Free. (847) 367-0707 or adlercenter.org. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 4-5

Garrett Ryan of West Dundee was the 2017 grand prize winner of Suburban Chicago's Got Talent. The 2018 top 10 concert and finale shifts to the Little Italy Fest-West in Addison on Saturday, Aug. 4. - Daily Herald File Photo

The Little Italy Fest-West promises loads of games, activities, products and displays for toddlers up to teenagers this weekend at Centennial Park, 1776 W. Centennial Place, Addison. Plus, don't miss Suburban Chicago's Got Talent top 10 show and finale, too. Free. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com/onesti-festivals. 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 3; noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 4; and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 5; Suburban Chicago's Got Talent finale at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 4

Foxy festival

More than 90 artists working in different media are featured in the Art & Soul on the Fox festival this weekend at Riverside Drive Promenade, 92 S. Riverside Drive, Elgin. Free. elginartandsoul.com. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 4, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 5