Weekend picks: Comedian Brooks Wheelan plays Schaumburg Improv

Streams of laughter

Catch up with comedian Brooks Wheelan ("Saturday Night Live") when he continues a series of standup shows this weekend at the Improv Comedy Showcase, 5 Woodfield Road, Schaumburg. $22 plus a two-item purchase. (847) 240-2001 or chicago.improv.com. 7 p.m. Sunday, July 29

Bon temps rouler

A summer Mardi Gras Festival and Parade features nightly shows, parade floats, stilt walkers and New Orleans-inspired cuisine. The fun begins Saturday at Six Flags Great America, 1 Great America Parkway, Gurnee. Mardi Gras Festival and Parade included with daily admission of $55.99-$75.99. (847) 249-1776 or sixflags.com/greatamerica. Various hours through Sunday, Aug. 12

All's fair

The 90th annual Lake County Fair promises loads of games, carnival rides and lots of prize-worthy agricultural and farming displays at the Lake County Fairgrounds and Event Center, 1060 E. Peterson Road, Grayslake. $10; $5 seniors and kids age 6-12. (847) 680-7200 or lcfair.com. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 29

Yes Fest in Elmhurst

Discover new music, laugh along with sketch comedy, immerse yourself in poetry and storytelling or just peruse some delightful art exhibits at Yes Fest, Elmhurst's premiere arts and culture festival, this weekend. Now in its sixth year, Yes Fest brings together more than 85 acts performing on five stages across three venues ­-- The Elmhurst Art Museum, 150 S. Cottage Hill Ave.; The Elmhurst Public Library, 125 S. Prospect Ave.; and Elmhurst Brewing Co., 171 N. Addison Ave. The festival is branching out this year to offer workshops on battle rap, improv marketing, songwriting and more. Through 7 p.m. Sunday, July 29, in Elmhurst. $9 admission for Elmhurst Art Museum stage; free for all other stages. Check yesfestelmhurst.com for lineup and venue information.

Island pride

The 2018 Aurora Puerto Rican Heritage Festival this weekend features a parade plus many live performances at RiverEdge Park, 360 N. Broadway, Aurora. $5. (630) 430-4981 or auroraprcc.org. 1 to 9 p.m. Sunday, July 29

Farce under the stars

Citadel Theatre concludes its season with Moliere's comedy "Scapin" performed under the stars at three Lake County locations. Moliere's comedy centers on a crafty servant who aids young men who've fallen in love with penniless young women to the dismay of their fathers, who have selected other brides for their sons. 6:30 p.m. Sunday, July 29, at the Mellody Farm Nature Preserve, 350 N. Waukegan Road, Lake Forest. Also, Aug. 3-5 at Brushwood Center at Ryerson Woods, 21850 N. Riverwoods Road, Riverwoods, and Aug. 10-12, at Woodlands Academy of the Sacred Heart, 760 E. Westleigh Road, Lake Forest. $15. (847) 735-8554 or citadeltheatre.org.

Drama under the stars

The African Company of New York, the nation's first black theater ensemble, creates a bit of a stir in Carlyle Brown's period drama "The African Company Presents Richard III." Set during 1821 and inspired by a true story, Brown's play chronicles the struggles of the African Company, whose popular productions of classical works threaten Broadway's Caucasian establishment. To that end, a white rival theater owner stages William Shakespeare's "Richard III" to compete with the African Company's production. Ron OJ Parson directs Oak Park Festival Theatre's revival. Previews at 7 p.m. Sunday, July 29, at Austin Gardens, 167 Forest Ave., Oak Park. The show opens Friday, Aug. 3. $10-$32. (708) 300-9396 or oakparkfestival.com.

Bechdel Fest

Broken Nose Theatre presents Bechdel Fest 6: Revolution, its annual showcase of new short plays showcasing female-identifying and nonbinary actors presented as part of Steppenwolf Theatre's LookOut Series. All of the plays featured during the mini-fest are inspired by cartoonist Alison Bechdel ("Fun Home"), who's credited with coming up with the Bechdel-Wallace Test for evaluating the portrayal of women in culture and entertainment according to these principles: a work has to have at least two female characters who talk to each other about a subject other than a man. 7 p.m. Sunday and Monday, July 29-30, and 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 31, at Steppenwolf's 1700 Theatre, 1700 N. Halsted St., Chicago. $25. (312) 335-1650 or brokennosetheatre.com or steppenwolf.com.

Top talent

Cheer on your favorite acts at the Suburban Chicago's Got Talent Top 15 Show at the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. Free. (630) 962-7000 or events.dailyherald.com or arcadalive.com. 7 p.m. Sunday, July 29

'Times Like These'

Tickets are scarce to the two-night concert run of the Foo Fighters ("The Pretender," "Everlong") tonight and Monday at Wrigley Field, 1060 W. Addison St., Chicago. $50-$99. (773) 404-2827 or cubs.com/foofighters. 7 p.m. Sunday and Monday, July 29 and 30

Concert highlights

Chicago Soul Review: 5 p.m. Sunday, July 29, at Kracklauer Park, 100 Seymour Ave., Mundelein. Free. (847) 949-3226.

Fall Classic, The Burst and Bloom, Stoop Goodnoise, Oceans Over Airplanes: 8 p.m. Sunday, July 29, at Burlington Bar, 3425 W. Fullerton Ave., Chicago. $8. (773) 384-3243 or theburlingtonbar.com.

911 Mambo Orchestra: 6:30 p.m. Monday, July 30, at Schaumburg Town Square, corner of Schaumburg and Roselle roads, Schaumburg. Free. (847) 923-3120 or SchaumburgLibrary.org.

The Northwest Concert Band: 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 30, at St. Colette Church, 3900 Meadow Drive, Rolling Meadows. Free. (847) 420-0529.

Drew Chapin Trio Memorial Jam Session: 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 31, at 250 Library Lane, Grayslake. Free. glpd.com.

Tonks and the Aurors: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 31, at Schaumburg Town Square, corner of Schaumburg and Roselle roads, Schaumburg. Free. Celebrate Harry Potter's birthday with the library as this wizard rock band plays Harry Potter-themed music. (847) 923-3120 or SchaumburgLibrary.org.

Rosie & the Rivets: 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 31, at Baker Park, Keeney Street and Forest Avenue, Evanston. cityofevanston.org.

The Melvins, Jon Spencer: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 31, at Park West, 322 W. Armitage Ave., Chicago. $24. parkwestchicago.com.

Bret Michaels: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 31, at Rotary Green and Village Green, 150 Lions Drive, Elk Grove Village. Free. elkgrove.org.

Parlor Voice, Observing With Annie, Nicole Amine, Baertrum: 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 1, at Burlington Bar, 3425 W. Fullerton Ave., Chicago. $8. (773) 384-3243 or theburlingtonbar.com.

The Nick Pontarelli Band: 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 1, at Fred P. Hall Amphitheater, 256 E. Palatine Road, Palatine. Free. (847) 496-6237 or palatineparks.org.

The Tenors 3: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 2, at Towne Square, 150 W. Palatine Road, Palatine. Free. (847) 496-6237 or palatineparks.org.

• Information is provided by entertainment venues. Check with the venue before purchasing tickets. For more concert listings or to add an event, visit dailyherald.com/calendar.