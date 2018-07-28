Weekend picks: Dragon boats roar into Busse Woods

hello

Racing dragons

The Chicago International Dragon Boat Festival roars into a new racing location on Saturday at Busse Woods (Ned Brown Preserve) in Elk Grove Village/Schaumburg. Free for spectators. gwndragonboat.com. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 28

Bon temps rouler

A summer Mardi Gras Festival and Parade features nightly shows, parade floats, stilt walkers and New Orleans-inspired cuisine. The fun begins Saturday at Six Flags Great America, 1 Great America Parkway, Gurnee. Mardi Gras Festival and Parade included with daily admission of $55.99-$75.99. (847) 249-1776 or sixflags.com/greatamerica. Various hours from Saturday, July 28, through Sunday, Aug. 12

All's fair

The 90th annual Lake County Fair promises loads of games, carnival rides and lots of prize-worthy agricultural and farming displays at the Lake County Fairgrounds and Event Center, 1060 E. Peterson Road, Grayslake. $10; $5 seniors and kids age 6-12. (847) 680-7200 or lcfair.com. 10 a.m. to midnight Saturday, July 28; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 29

Music education

Jamie Bernstein, daughter of the great composer and conductor, is a special narrator for "Leonard Bernstein: 100 Years Young -- A New Young People's Concert." It features the Peoria Symphony Orchestra, soprano Michelle Areyzaga and other guests on Saturday morning at Bennett Gordon Hall at the Ravinia Festival, 418 Sheridan Road, Highland Park. $25-$90 pavilion seating; $10 lawn seating. (847) 266-5100 or ravinia.org. 11 a.m. Saturday, July 28

Yes Fest in Elmhurst

Discover new music, laugh along with sketch comedy, immerse yourself in poetry and storytelling or just peruse some delightful art exhibits at Yes Fest, Elmhurst's premiere arts and culture festival, this weekend. Now in its sixth year, Yes Fest brings together more than 85 acts performing on five stages across three venues ­-- The Elmhurst Art Museum, 150 S. Cottage Hill Ave.; The Elmhurst Public Library, 125 S. Prospect Ave.; and Elmhurst Brewing Co., 171 N. Addison Ave. The festival is branching out this year to offer workshops on battle rap, improv marketing, songwriting and more. Through 7 p.m. Sunday, July 29, in Elmhurst. $9 admission for Elmhurst Art Museum stage; free for all other stages. Check yesfestelmhurst.com for lineup and venue information.

Island pride

The 2018 Aurora Puerto Rican Heritage Festival this weekend features a parade plus many live performances at RiverEdge Park, 360 N. Broadway, Aurora. $5. (630) 430-4981 or auroraprcc.org. Noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 28; 1 to 9 p.m. Sunday, July 29

Chesney to the rescue

Country superstar Kenny Chesney brings his "Trip Around the Sun Tour" with Thomas Rhett, Old Dominion and Brandon Lay to Chicago for a night of good old Southern rock. On Friday, July 27, the award-winning performer is releasing a new track, "Songs for the Saints," to raise funds to help repair the hurricane destruction from last September on the Caribbean island of St. John. Check out the new track and help a good cause before catching his show. 4 p.m. Saturday, July 28, at Soldier Field, 1410 Museum Campus Drive, Chicago. Tickets start at $49. (800) 745-3000 or ticketmaster.com.

Farce under the stars

Citadel Theatre concludes its season with Moliere's comedy "Scapin" performed under the stars at three Lake County locations. Moliere's comedy centers on a crafty servant who aids young men who've fallen in love with penniless young women to the dismay of their fathers, who have selected other brides for their sons. 6:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 28-29, at the Mellody Farm Nature Preserve, 350 N. Waukegan Road, Lake Forest. Also, Aug. 3-5 at Brushwood Center at Ryerson Woods, 21850 N. Riverwoods Road, Riverwoods, and Aug. 10-12, at Woodlands Academy of the Sacred Heart, 760 E. Westleigh Road, Lake Forest. $15. (847) 735-8554 or citadeltheatre.org.

Streams of laughter

Catch up with comedian Brooks Wheelan ("Saturday Night Live") when he continues a series of standup shows this weekend at the Improv Comedy Showcase, 5 Woodfield Road, Schaumburg. $22 plus a two-item purchase. (847) 240-2001 or chicago.improv.com. 7 and 9:15 p.m. Saturday, July 28; 7 p.m. Sunday, July 29

'Mass' appeal

As part of the Leonard Bernstein centennial, Marin Alsop conducts the Chicago Symphony Orchestra in a rare performance of the religious spectacle "Mass." The featured performers include Tony Award-winner Paulo Szot, the Chicago Children's Choir, Vocality, the Highland Park High School Marching Band and more on Saturday at the Ravinia Festival, 418 Sheridan Road, Highland Park. $25-$90 pavilion seating; $10 lawn seating. (847) 266-5100 or ravinia.org. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 28

'Victim of Love'

Bop along to the club pop hits of Erasure ("A Little Respect," "Stop!") when the British band plays this weekend at the Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St., Chicago. $45.50-$85.50; $114 premium tickets. (800) 745-3000 or thechicagotheatre.com. 8 p.m. Saturday, July 28

Side Street Battle semifinals

Four bands have fought to make it to the Side Street Studio Arts' summerlong Battle of the Bands semifinals this weekend. This week, Mr. Butterfield and New Nights vie for the winning slot Saturday. You have to show up to vote, so go check out some great local music. 8 p.m. Saturday, July 28, at Side Street Studio Arts, 15 Ziegler Court, Elgin. $5 suggested donation. (847) 429-2276 or sidestreetstudioarts.org.

Drama under the stars

The African Company of New York, the nation's first black theater ensemble, creates a bit of a stir in Carlyle Brown's period drama "The African Company Presents Richard III." Set during 1821 and inspired by a true story, Brown's play chronicles the struggles of the African Company, whose popular productions of classical works threaten Broadway's Caucasian establishment. To that end, a white rival theater owner stages William Shakespeare's "Richard III" to compete with the African Company's production. Ron OJ Parson directs Oak Park Festival Theatre's revival. Previews at 8 p.m. Saturday, July 28, and Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 1-2, and 7 p.m. Sunday, July 29, at Austin Gardens, 167 Forest Ave., Oak Park. The show opens Friday, Aug. 3. $10-$32. (708) 300-9396 or oakparkfestival.com.

Bechdel Fest

Broken Nose Theatre presents Bechdel Fest 6: Revolution, its annual showcase of new short plays showcasing female-identifying and nonbinary actors presented as part of Steppenwolf Theatre's LookOut Series. All of the plays featured during the mini-fest are inspired by cartoonist Alison Bechdel ("Fun Home"), who's credited with coming up with the Bechdel-Wallace Test for evaluating the portrayal of women in culture and entertainment according to these principles: a work has to have at least two female characters who talk to each other about a subject other than a man. 7 p.m. Sunday and Monday, July 29-30, and 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 31, at Steppenwolf's 1700 Theatre, 1700 N. Halsted St., Chicago. $25. (312) 335-1650 or brokennosetheatre.com or steppenwolf.com.

Concert highlights

The Phonographs, Morning Bell, St. Marlboro: 4 p.m. Saturday, July 28, at Record Breakers, 2439 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. Free. (773) 698-8387 or recordbreakerschi.com.

Mendelssohn Scottish Symphony: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 28, at Jay Pritzker Pavilion, 201 E. Randolph St., Chicago. gpmf.org.

My Bloody Valentine: 8 p.m. Saturday, July 28, at Riviera Theatre, 4746 N. Racine Ave., Chicago. $45. (773) 275-6800 or rivieratheatre.com.

The Sane Abandoned: 8 p.m. Saturday, July 28, at Independence Tap, 3932 W. Irving Park Road, Chicago. Free. (773) 588-2385.

Local H, The Beer Nuts, The Red Moons: 8 p.m. Saturday, July 28, at RocHaus, 98 W. Main St., West Dundee. $20-$40. (815) 893-9768 or rochaus.com.

Chicago Soul Review: 5 p.m. Sunday, July 29, at Kracklauer Park, 100 Seymour Ave., Mundelein. Free. (847) 949-3226.

Fall Classic, The Burst and Bloom, Stoop Goodnoise, Oceans Over Airplanes: 8 p.m. Sunday, July 29, at Burlington Bar, 3425 W. Fullerton Ave., Chicago. $8. (773) 384-3243 or theburlingtonbar.com.

911 Mambo Orchestra: 6:30 p.m. Monday, July 30, at Schaumburg Town Square, corner of Schaumburg and Roselle roads, Schaumburg. Free. (847) 923-3120 or SchaumburgLibrary.org.

The Northwest Concert Band: 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 30, at St. Colette Church, 3900 Meadow Drive, Rolling Meadows. Free. (847) 420-0529.

Drew Chapin Trio Memorial Jam Session: 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 31, at 250 Library Lane, Grayslake. Free. glpd.com.

Tonks and the Aurors: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 31, at Schaumburg Town Square, corner of Schaumburg and Roselle roads, Schaumburg. Free. Celebrate Harry Potter's birthday with the library as this wizard rock band plays Harry Potter-themed music. (847) 923-3120 or SchaumburgLibrary.org.

Rosie & the Rivets: 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 31, at Baker Park, Keeney Street and Forest Avenue, Evanston. cityofevanston.org.

The Melvins, Jon Spencer: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 31, at Park West, 322 W. Armitage Ave., Chicago. $24. parkwestchicago.com.

Bret Michaels: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 31, at Rotary Green and Village Green, 150 Lions Drive, Elk Grove Village. Free. elkgrove.org.

Parlor Voice, Observing With Annie, Nicole Amine, Baertrum: 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 1, at Burlington Bar, 3425 W. Fullerton Ave., Chicago. $8. (773) 384-3243 or theburlingtonbar.com.

The Nick Pontarelli Band: 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 1, at Fred P. Hall Amphitheater, 256 E. Palatine Road, Palatine. Free. (847) 496-6237 or palatineparks.org.

The Tenors 3: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 2, at Towne Square, 150 W. Palatine Road, Palatine. Free. (847) 496-6237 or palatineparks.org.

• Information is provided by entertainment venues. Check with the venue before purchasing tickets. For more concert listings or to add an event, visit dailyherald.com/calendar.