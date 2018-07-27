Kristen Stewart to lead Elizabeth Banks' 'Charlie's Angels'
Updated 7/27/2018 11:45 AM
LOS ANGELES -- Kristen Stewart is set to star in Elizabeth Banks' reboot of "Charlie's Angels." Sony Pictures on Thursday says Stewart's fellow Angels will be played by Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska.
Banks is directing, producing, co-writing and starring as Bosley in the new incarnation of the Angels saga.
Banks says in a statement that "Charlie's Angels" is one of the original brands to celebrate the empowered woman. The statement says this film will introduce a new era of modern and global Angels.
Sony Pictures will release the new "Charlie's Angels" in North American theaters in September 2019.
