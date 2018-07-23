15 finalists advance in Suburban Chicago's Got Talent

hello

Fifteen acts are moving forward in Suburban Chicago's Got Talent.

The judges narrowed the field from 20 acts to 15 in the summer talent competition, now in its seventh season. The remaining competitors will take the stage at 7 p.m. Sunday, July 29, at the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles.

The 15 acts that made the cut are:

• Tommy Bravos, band from St. Charles

• Johnny Don't, vocalist/songwriter/funny guy from Aurora

• Morgan Etnyre, singer from Elgin

• Ghostille, rock band from Chicago

• HIP POCKIT, R&B/soul band from Elk Grove Village

• Adam Linder, singer-songwriter/guitarist from Elgin

• LiveWire, rock band from Geneva

• Michael McInerney, blues singer-songwriter from La Grange

• Shannon Nugent, singer-songwriter/pianist from Arlington Heights

• Rane, singers/pianist/guitarist from Wayne

• Leo Sclamberg, singer/guitarist from Highland Park

• Seasalt, indie rock band from Poplar Grove

• Alex Tangney, singer from Palatine

• Watchtower, rock band from Bartlett

• Joey Wilbur, singer-songwriter from St. Charles

Each of these acts must impress audiences and a panel of judges to advance to the Top 10 finale, which is set for 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 4, at the Little Italy Fest-West in Addison.

Up for grabs are two top prizes, which could be won by the same act if the judges' choice aligns with the voting public.

The grand prize includes a Development Package (custom video, website development, mentor and photo session), a trip for two to either Cleveland or Nashville, a headline concert and opening act slot for a national act at Schaumburg's Septemberfest on Saturday, Sept. 1.

The Fan Favorite prize, voted on by the general public at dailyherald.com/entertainment/talent, features a $200 gift certificate from Chords in Stratford Square Mall, a performance at Club Arcada and other gift certificates. The act with the most Fan Favorite votes following the top 15 round is also guaranteed a spot in the finale.

In 2018, Suburban Chicago's Got Talent is co-sponsored by the Daily Herald, Onesti Entertainment, Amita Health, Zeigler Auto Group, Salon Lorrene and the Village of Schaumburg.