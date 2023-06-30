Papiernik receives Edward Jones award

LIBERTYVILLE -- Jerry Papiernik, an Edward Jones financial adviser in Libertyville, recently received the firm's exclusive Century Award for outstanding performance during his first five years as a financial adviser with the firm.

Papiernik was one of only 700 financial advisers firmwide to receive this award.

"It's an incredible honor to be recognized for the work I do, work I truly enjoy," Papiernik said. "Partnering with individual investors to help them set the stage financially to live their best lives is personally and professionally rewarding. I'm motivated to make a positive impact for my clients and in this community."

Papiernik was presented with the award at his Edward Jones regional meeting in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin.

The Edward Jones branch-office business model, with more than 15,000 branches throughout North America, allows the firm's nearly 19,000 financial advisers to identify what matters most to each individual client and create personalized strategies, with the goal of developing long-lasting relationships to help keep them on track toward their goals.