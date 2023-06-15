Women in Business awards three scholarships

BLOOMINGDALE -- Bloomingdale Area Women in Business awarded $2,500 in scholarships to three deserving women who are looking to improve themselves professionally by such means as continued education or professional development training.

The scholarships were funded by donations from Cornerstone Faith Community Church, Emboldened Wealth Management and Neil J. Moscicki of Wintrust Wealth Management.

Unlike many scholarships being awarded during this time, this program recognizes adult woman, usually those already started on her career path. Recipients are:

• Jennifer Blose, a licensed massage therapist and sole owner of Purpose -- Therapeutic Massage. Blose decided to changed her career path from the corporate world to doing something she really enjoyed. By the end of 2022, she had completed her certification and opened her own business.

• Cynthia Martinez is a dental assistant at Simply Dental, as well as an undergraduate student at Marquette School of Dentistry School, where she finds her cosmetic dentistry courses very interesting. Martinez would like to become as dentist.

• Anna Litonjua is a RN field manager for Elite Care at Home and is pursuing her career as a family nurse practitioner. Litonjua is pursuing her Master of Science in Nursing.

BAWIB is a group of businesswomen who are seeking to expand professional opportunities for themselves in the Bloomingdale area.