EEI promotes Dettmann to senior project manager
Posted4/14/2023 9:20 AM
SUGAR GROVE -- Engineering Enterprises Inc. has promoted professional engineer Curtis T. Dettmann to senior project manager. His recent promotion within the firm is in recognition of his ability to take on additional responsibilities, demonstrated leadership and positive impact on the organization.
"Curt has been with the firm for three years and he has demonstrated his strong project management and leadership skills on every project he takes the lead on," said Brad Sanderson, chief operating officer and president of the engineering firm. "Curt continues to excel on a variety of design and construction projects and is well deserving of this promotion."
