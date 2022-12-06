Davisware grows software business in petroleum sector

WEST DUNDEE -- Davisware announced two deals Wednesday that solidifies its role as leading software partner to the petroleum equipment services industry.

The company said its latest partnerships are with Pump and Meter Service Inc. and Zahl-Petroleum Maintenance Co.

Pump and Meter Service, with headquarters in Hopkins, Minnesota, is a specialty contractor in the petroleum and automotive industry since 1930. With the adoption of EV vehicles and chargers, it is strengthening its stance to be an EV charging leader as well.

Zahl-Petroleum is a construction, service and fuel recycling company with offices in Minneapolis and Mankato, Minnesota. It is a family-owned business established in 1952.

West Dundee-based Davisware is a provider of cloud-based software for commercial field service companies.

"Petroleum service organizations are increasingly looking for solutions to drive profitability and unlock greater organizational efficiency," said Davisware CEO Curtis Brewer. "By collaborating with our partners, we have designed purpose-built software to increase customer cash flow and provide transparency into key operational metrics that help customers achieve their growth goals."