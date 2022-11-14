Middleby acquires Escher Mixers

ELGIN -- The Middleby Corp. said it has acquired Escher Mixers, an Italian designer and manufacturer of spiral and planetary mixers for the industrial baking industry.

Escher Mixers, headquartered in Vicenza, Italy, has annual revenues of $15 million. Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Escher's customers include large grocery and retail chains, and they provide established solutions for the artisanal bread and pastry industries.

"Escher is a leading provider of innovative dough handling and mixing equipment, including automated and robotic solutions. This acquisition is a perfect complement to our current bakery brands and allows us to offer full-line integrated solutions for lower operating costs and enhanced production efficiencies," said Tim FitzGerald, Middleby CEO.

Middleby develops and manufactures a broad line of solutions used in commercial food service, food processing and residential kitchens.