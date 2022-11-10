Weber to help provide 4,000 Thanksgiving meals

PALATINE -- Weber Inc., a global maker of barbecue grills and outdoor cooking products, said Thursday it will partner with Operation BBQ Relief to provide 4,000 Thanksgiving meals to Chicago families later this month.

The meals will be served Tuesday, Nov. 22, at Chicago-based Marillac St. Vincent, a national nonprofit group that provides the comfort of warm meals to communities and first responders in times of need. Weber has supported Marillac St. Vincent Family Services for more than 25 years, the company said.

Operation BBQ Relief is also a nonprofit organization. It supports communities following natural disasters with hot barbecue meals to those in need and on the front lines. The organization recently worked with the Weber Grill Academy and hundreds of volunteers to support communities in South Florida impacted by Hurricane Ian.

More than 100 Weber employees, grill masters and Operation BBQ Relief personnel will smoke approximately 1,600 pounds of turkey breast meat and prepare green beans, mashed potatoes and sweet potatoes for the meals.

"Gathering together around a warm meal and connecting with loved ones has been at the heart of Weber since our founding 70 years ago," said Jennifer Bonuso, president, Americas, at Weber. "Over three days, our Weber and Operation BBQ Relief team will grill and pack meals at our Weber global headquarters in Palatine and then distribute those meals to the community at Marillac's Social Center in East Garfield Park, Chicago."