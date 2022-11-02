Logistics Campus breaks ground at former Allstate site in Glenview

Municipal and corporate leaders joined for a groundbreaking ceremony for the Dermody Properties Logistics Campus in Glenview Oct. 27.

The planned 10-building development at the former Allstate campus is projected to create 1,900 full-time jobs, and generate millions of dollars in property taxes for local taxing bodies.

"Public-private partnerships like this bring economic development and high-paying jobs to our community -- vital components of our continued resiliency," 14th District Cook County Commissioner Scott Britton stated in a news release.

"Through business grants, transportation investments, tax incentives, workforce development, and apprenticeship programs, Cook County is supporting businesses and families to be back to work throughout the northern suburbs," he said.

Britton was joined at the groundbreaking by Glenview Village President Mike Jenny, 29th District state Sen. Julie Morrison, and Northfield Township Supervisor Shiva Mohsenzadeh. The Dermody Properties Foundation presented Mohsenzadeh with a $10,000 donation to the Northfield Township Food Pantry, in the name of the Village of Glenview.

Dermody, which focuses exclusively on logistics real estate, was represented by President Douglas Kiersey Jr., board Chairman and CEO Michael Dermody, and Midwest Partner Neal Driscoll.

"Once complete, the Logistics Campus will serve the needs of our customers, the community, and many stakeholders by creating a significant number of competitive, high-paying construction and long-term jobs in the logistics industry. We are grateful to the Village of Glenview for their partnership in bringing this vision to life," Kiersey said in the release.

Construction has started on the project's Phase 1, five buildings totaling 1.2 million square feet for completion in the second and third quarters of 2023.

Once complete, the Logistics Campus will provide about 3.2 million square feet with the ability to accommodate build-to-suit units.