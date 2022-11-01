AptarGroup's sales, income increases in quarter

CRYSTAL LAKE -- AptarGroup Inc. said net income of $54 million in its fiscal year third quarter ended Sept. 30 is a 15% increase over the prior year. Reported sales grew 1% and core sales, excluding currency and acquisition effects, increased by 9% over the prior year, the company said.

Aptar makes drug delivery products, consumer product dispensing solutions and active material science solutions and services.

Sales increased 1% to $837 million compared to $825 million in the prior year.

Aptar's reported earnings per share were $2.70, a decrease of 2%, compared to $2.75 reported a year earlier. Current year adjusted earnings per share, excluding restructuring charges, acquisition costs, a tax charge related to a legal entity reorganization and the unrealized gains or losses on an equity investment, were $2.87 and increased 5% from prior year adjusted earnings per share of $2.74, including comparable exchange rates, the company said.

"Aptar performed well during the third quarter, delivering solid results while continuing to adapt to a challenging and uncertain economic backdrop. Our Pharma segment saw double-digit core sales growth, led by its prescription, consumer health care and active materials divisions," said Stephan B. Tanda, president and CEO.