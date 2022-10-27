PCTEL updates SeeHawk Central cloud platform

BLOOMINGDALE -- PCTEL Inc., a global provider of wireless technology solutions, announced a major update to SeeHawk Central, a cloud-based automation platform that helps manage the process of testing and approving in-building communications coverage for first responders. SeeHawk Central's new features enable public safety officials to efficiently communicate requirements, review test results, and track buildings in their jurisdiction.

As part of a broader push to ensure reliable public safety communications for first responders, fire marshals and others increasingly require in-building coverage testing as a condition for a building occupancy permit. If coverage does not meet requirements, an Emergency Responder Communication Enhancement System (ERCES) must be installed and approved, and the building retested.

Multiple stakeholders must work together to usher buildings and ERCES through this approval process. SeeHawk Central provides a secure cloud platform where all of these stakeholders can collaborate to streamline the testing and approval process.

The second release of SeeHawk Central will be available in November for all SeeHawk Central users.

