Cherry's Industrial Equipment hires inside sales representative

ROSELLE -- Cherry's Industrial Equipment announced the addition of Yarine Velez, an inside sales representative, to its growing sales team.

Velez will help serve customers with product selection and customer support. In addition, Velez has over nine years of sales experience, which will help grow Cherry's customer base and support.

Velez holds an associate degree in art and has built her sales experience with Chicago Sales and Marketing as an operations and sales manager. Most recently, she was an inside sales representative and later promoted to inside sales office manager at Forecreu. Velez specialized in being a pivotal contributor to Forecreu's financial growth from a $4 million to a $9 million company in her six years with them.

Founded in 1982 and located in Roselle, Cherry's Industrial Equipment Corp was initially to market the pallet inverter, a new piece of material-handling equipment developed to turn entire pallet loads over to safely recover and replace broken bags of fertilizer, sugar and other dry products. However, this little "niche" product soon became a must-have for all material handlers. As a result, the Cherry's-brand inverters now touch hundreds of products daily, from Campbell's soup to lottery tickets, from ATMs to cosmetics.