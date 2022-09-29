Area company to sell recycled plastic resins

NORTHBROOK -- M. Holland Co. said Thursday it now offers up to 100% recycled plastic resins that will help manufacturers meet sustainability goals.

M. Holland is a leading international distributor of thermoplastic resins and ancillary materials. This new recycled material will help manufacturers in the packaging, automotive and consumer goods segments to be less reliant on virgin plastics, the company said.

Mechanically recycled resins are developed by reprocessing existing material sourced from municipal or closed-loop recycling programs. The recycled products are sorted by polymer type before being shredded, washed, melted and pelletized to be made into new products, M. Holland said.

Traditionally, recycled resins are not colorless because the recycling process incorporates materials of varied colors. However, recent innovations have resulted in resins with very low opacity that more closely mimic virgin materials, especially when it comes to coloring capabilities.

"As brands continue to set aggressive sustainability goals that aim to incorporate more recycled materials into their manufacturing process, the demand for (post-consumer recycled) resins has dramatically increased," said Scott Arnold, market manager, Color & Compounding, for M. Holland.